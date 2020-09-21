Canadian comedy show sweeps U.S. Emmy awards

For the first time in Emmy Awards history, a single show has won seven categories in the comedy section. It was also the first time that a single show won all four acting categories and the most awarded show in a single year.

The Emmys are America’s major television awards show and this year was a ‘virtual’ event.

Schitt’s Creek is a situation comedy about the once very rich and spoiled Rose family of four defrauded by a business manager and reduced to living in a rundown motel in a small off-the-beaten-track village they once bought as a lark.

The name is a play on a well-known phrase in English to describe a bad situation, “up s–t creek without a paddle”, and caused some consternation especially in the U.S. The Levy’s argued that Schitt was a valid family name and used entries from phone registries to prove their point.

The series, which began in 2015 in Canada and soon thereafter in the U.S. as well, was the huge winner at the event broadcast under pandemic conditions. The multi award winning show was created by Eugene and Daniel Levy. A ‘cult’ hit at first, it took off when it began streaming on Netflix.

In addition to best comedy series, Canadian actors Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara won for best actor and actress in a comedy series, while Eugene Levy’s son, Daniel, took three awards for best supporting actor, writer and director (along with Andrew Cividin). Annie Murphy wan best supporting actress.

The series, which lasted six seasons ending this year, has already won quite a number of other awards in both Canada and the U.S. beginning with its first season. It was filmed in several Toronto studios with location scenes filmed in the smaller Ontario towns of Goodwood and Mono, with certain segments filmed in other small town Ontario locations.

Unlike most sit-coms, the show had no added laugh track.

Because of COVID restrictions, the Emmy’s ‘virtual’ event had to ship some 130 special camera kits to nominees who were scattered in various locations around the world.

The Schitt’s Creek actors and crew were gathered at a location in Toronto for the occasion.

additional information-sources

CBC: J Weaver: Sep 21/20: Emmys 2020 – A glitch-free technical triumph and a thrilling comedy sweep for Schitt’s Creek

Vanity Fair: Y Desta: Sep 21/20: Emmys 2020: Schitt’s Creek makes Emmy history with complete sweep

Ottawa Citizen: Sep 21/20: Up Schitt’s creek with a basketful of Emmys