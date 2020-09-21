Co-creator and lead actor Eugene Levy accepts award as his writer-director and co-actor son, Daniel, who won three Emmys, looks on at the Toronto location where they gathered for the virtual event (HO-Image Group LA / American Broadcasting Companies, Inc)

Canadian comedy show sweeps U.S. Emmy awards

By Marc Montgomery |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Monday, September 21, 2020 10:26
Last Updated: Monday, September 21, 2020 15:44

For the first time in Emmy Awards history, a single show has won seven categories in the comedy section. It was also the first time that a single show won all four acting categories and the most awarded show in a single year.

The Emmys are America’s major television awards show and this year was a ‘virtual’ event.

Emmys host Jimmy Kimmel called it the ‘pandemmys’ and stands before a COVID-restricted empty auditorium in Los Angeles for the ‘virtual’ event carried out without major technical problems. The Television Academy and ABC Entertainment/The Associated Press)

Schitt’s Creek is a situation comedy about the once very rich and spoiled Rose family of four defrauded by a business manager and reduced to living in a rundown motel in a small off-the-beaten-track village they once bought as a lark.

The name is a play on a well-known phrase in English to describe a bad situation, “up s–t creek without a paddle”, and caused some consternation especially in the U.S. The Levy’s argued that Schitt was a valid family name and used entries from phone registries to prove their point.

The series, which began in 2015 in Canada and soon thereafter in the U.S. as well, was the huge winner at the event broadcast under pandemic conditions. The multi award winning show was created by Eugene and Daniel Levy. A ‘cult’ hit at first, it took off when it began streaming on Netflix.

The Rose family, main cast of “Schitt’s Creek” Eugene Levy, left to right, Catherine O’Hara, Daniel Levy and Annie Murphy pose at their Emmy Awards celebration party in Toronto on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2020 in this handout photo. (Ana Sorys/THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO)

In addition to best comedy series, Canadian actors Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara won for best actor and actress in a comedy series, while Eugene Levy’s son, Daniel, took three awards for best supporting actor,  writer and director (along with Andrew Cividin). Annie Murphy wan best supporting actress.

Accepting the award for best comedy directing in Toronto (Youtube/Television Academy)

The series, which lasted six seasons ending this year, has already won quite a number of other awards in both Canada and the U.S. beginning with its first season. It was filmed in several Toronto studios with location scenes filmed in the smaller Ontario towns of Goodwood and Mono, with certain segments filmed in other small town Ontario locations.

Unlike most  sit-coms, the show had no added laugh track.

Because of COVID restrictions, the Emmy’s ‘virtual’ event had to ship some 130 special camera kits to nominees who were scattered in various locations around the world.

The Schitt’s Creek actors and crew were gathered at a location in Toronto for the occasion.

