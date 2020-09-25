Ontario government reacts to increase in COVID cases

The Premier of Ontario on several occasions has sharply criticised citizens who are not obeying the health restrictions imposed to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The province had been slowly moving towards fewer restriction and is in what was called ‘stage 3’ of lessening those restrictions.

With COVID cases in the province showing a substantial increase in recent weeks, the provincial government announced today that it was taking more action in certain apparently higher risk categories and among young adults which has been a growing segment of COVID cases.

To that end the province imposed a last call of 11 p.m. for bars and restaurants and closing at midnight effective Saturday.

The statement on the government websites says in part, “Over the past five weeks, Ontario has experienced an increase in the rate of new COVID-19 cases. Private social gatherings continue to be a significant source of transmission in many local communities, along with outbreak clusters in restaurants, bars, and other food and drink establishments, including strip clubs, with most cases in the 20-39 age group”.

In addition to the curfew for bars and restaurants, the province has ordered the closure of all strip clubs.

The government has said in the past that it will take the measures needed to mitigate the spread of the virus, hinting that further restrictions could be necessary. There have been fears that lockdowns could again be imposed in areas across the country if COVID numbers increase. T

he Ontario Medial Association which has been urging stronger restrictions has itself said that the province couldn’t afford another lockdown.

The hospitality industry in Ontario, and indeed across the country, has been one of the hardest hit financially by the restrictions related to the virus.