Canada’s minority Liberal government survives first confidence vote

While many analysts questioned the motive behind Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s reason and need to prorogue Parliament last month, it was deemed a risky political move for a minority government.

The start of a new session, and speech from the Throne last week setting out the government’s priorities, is seen as potential for a non-confidence vote which would lead to a general election.

The Liberal government’s first challenge came early this morning in a vote at 3 AM on Bill C-4, a proposal to provide new financial benefits to people left unemployed or underemployed as a result of COVID measures affecting business.

While the Conservative and Bloc opposition parties had expressed no confidence in the throne speech, the defeat of the bill was the first test of confidence in the government.

The proposal would replace the current Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) which provided up to $500 a week to jobless and underemployed and transitions them to a modified Employment Insurance (EI) programme. CERB was phased out last weekend potentially leaving potentially millions Canadians with little or no income. Well over two and a half million Canadians currently receiving the CERB are expected to transition to the new somewhat simplified EI programme.

Although this was a confidence vote there seemed little chance of a defeat of the government once the opposition New Democratic Party joined the government after negotiating modifications including a $500 benefit which matches the CERB and up from the Liberals proposed $400 a week benefit.

There is also a sick leave benefit meaning no loss of an income not only for COVID cases who must isolate, but also for the flu, common cold, or other underlying illnesses which encourages them to stay home so as not to infect others. Such illnesses can also make people more susceptible to COVID. There is also a provision for those who have to stay home to care for another family member who is sick.

An additional aspect provides money for training to improve or learn new skills in this changing labour market.

The new proposal has been estimated by the government to cost about $34 billion, with an additional $17 billion in other COVID measures.

The major point of contention which delayed the vote was the Liberal wish to limit debate and fast track the bill, which was supported by the NDP and Greens. In the end all opposition parties supported the C-4 proposal which now proceeds to the Senate.

The vote was hybrid one, with only a handful of Members of Parliament in the House of Commons, and the majority voting virtually on screen.

The Liberals at the same time noted that an additional proposal would soon be coming to provide rent relief for businesses affected by COVID health rules.

Already under limited clientele-numbers restrictions Ontario has increased restrictions on bars and restaurants requiring last service at 11 p.m. and closing by midnight. Strip clubs are completely closed.

In Quebec, three regions, greater Montreal, Quebec City and Chaudiere-Appalaches, have been moved to ‘red zone’ status for the next 28 days starting Thursday.

Along with other gathering restrictions, in terms of businesses and jobs, ars restaurants and casinos are closed ( food takeout only), as well as museums, libraries, cinemas, and theatres.

additional information -sources