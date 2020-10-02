The Canadian frigate HMCS Halifax and its Cormorant helicopter are part of a Canadian task force participating in a huge military exercise in Scotland this month ( Combat Camera-DND)

Canadian navy in huge international exercise in Scotland

Canadian warships are now in northern waters near Scotland as they join a huge international naval exercise called “Joint Warrior”.  It is one of the largest military exercises in Europe by allied nations involving not only naval, but air and ground forces as well.

Canada has sent two frigates, HMCS Ville de Quebec, and HMCS Halifax, along with the supply vessel MV Asterix,  A third frigate HMCS Toronto which was already on NATO duty in Europe has joined the fleet.

The Canadian group will act as part of the “Dragonian’ forces acting as the ‘bad guys’ in the exercise.

Some 28 surface ships and two submarines from 11 nations are taking part  along with 81 aircraft and about 6,000 military personnel during the two week exercise.

The supply ship MV Asterix (shown April 2018) will be accompanying the Canadian warships ( DND)

Royal Canadian Navy Capt. Martin Fluet is commanding the Canadian contingent,

Quoted in the Halifax Herald he said, “We often see things in the books, and then we see things in the simulator, and now we get to do them for real. And it’s very important that we get the real feel (of what it sounds like) listening to a submarine underwater.” “Sometimes there will be boardings. Sometimes there will be some submarines to chase. Sometimes there will be aircraft to intervene with”.

Some 28 surface ships and two submarines from 11 nations are taking part  along with 81 aircraft and about 6,000 military personnel during the two week exercise which begins Oct 4. In addition to Canada and the U.K., some of the other participating nations include Belgium,  Austrailia  Denmark, France, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, and the USA

The  exercise will in part be testing and challenging the U.K’s  new aircraft carrier task group involving the HMS Queen Elizabeth, commissioned in December 2017  The U.S is sending ten of their new F35B aircraft to operate alongside British  squadrons on the carrier.

The exercise gives the various allied personnel a chance to learn how each other operates towards a better understanding of how to cooperate more efficiently should there be a need.

