Trudeau and O’Toole wish the Trumps speedy recovery

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the leader of Canada’s official opposition, Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole, expressed on Friday their wishes of speedy recovery to Donald Trump and Melania Trump as the president and the first lady confirmed that they’ve tested positive for the coronavirus.

Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows said the U.S. president is experiencing “mild symptoms” of COVID-19 but would not describe them and did not provide details about any treatments that Trump or the first lady were being given while quarantined at the White House.

In a tweet sent Friday morning, Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 early in the pandemic, sent the Trumps their best wishes.

“We hope you both get well soon and have a full recovery from this virus,” Trudeau tweeted.

Sophie and I are sending our best wishes to @POTUS Trump and @FLOTUS. We hope you both get well soon and have a full recovery from this virus. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 2, 2020

O’Toole, who just ended two weeks of isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus along with his wife, also extended his wishes of speedy recovery to the president and the first lady.

Rebecca and I know first hand the challenges of COVID-19 and wish @POTUS and @FLOTUS a speedy recovery. — Erin O’Toole (@erinotoole) October 2, 2020

The news that Trump and the first lady have tested positive for the coronavirus plunged the U.S. deeper into uncertainty just a month before the presidential election.

Trump, who has spent much of the year downplaying the threat of a virus that has killed more than 205,000 Americans, said they were quarantining.

The White House physician said Trump was expected to continue carrying out his duties “without disruption” while recovering.

Trump’s diagnosis was sure to have a destabilizing effect in Washington and around the world, raising questions about how far the virus had spread through the highest levels of the U.S. government. Hours before Trump announced he had contracted the virus, the White House said a top aide who had traveled with him during the week had tested positive.

With files from The Associated Press