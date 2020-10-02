Ottawa announces more funding for businesses gasping for air from COVID-19

The federal government is providing $600 million in new funding to help small and medium-sized businesses deal with possible lockdowns amid a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages Minister Melanie Joly made announcement today in Ottawa, saying the money would be directed toward various sectors, including tourism, manufacturing and technology.

It will be added to $962 million already invested in the Regional Relief and Recovery Fund.

About $456 million of the new money will be made available to help businesses struggling to bridge their finances through another lockdown and will be distributed through regional development agencies.

Another $144 million will help provide capital and technical support to rural businesses and communities through the offices of Community Futures Canada, which provides small business services to rural communities.

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business estimates that 160,000 or 14 per cent of small and medium-sized businesses in Canada are at risk of closing for good due to COVID-19.

The tourism, hotel and catering sectors are particularly threatened.

In a televised address to the country following last week’s speech from the throne, Trudeau warned that COVID-19’s second wave had already begun, warning that “Canada is at a crossroads.”

On Thursday, he announced plans to spend nearly $10 billion over three years in infrastructure initiatives that it hopes will help create some of the million jobs it promised in last week’s throne speech.

Pariamentary budget office estimate The parliamentary budget officer says Crown corporations have handed out an estimated $422 billion in “liquidity support” to businesses since the start of the pandemic. Four Crown corporations account for roughly $236 billion in loans or deferrals handed out since the start of the pandemic to make it easier for businesses to manage costs. The measures are mostly to be repaid, with just some portions of loans being forgivable, meaning they are unlikely to have a large impact on the federal deficit. But budget officer Yves Giroux warned they represent a significant expansion of the government’s financial footprint and exposure to risk from bad debts that would hit Ottawa’s bottom line. Even more problematic, he says, is the lack of public reporting of potential budget costs and risks. Giroux says one outlier is the Bank of Canada, which reports weekly on its asset purchases, which have added $186 billion to the central bank’s balance sheet since March, not including about $234 billion in federal debt. (The Canadian Press,11:37ET 02-10-20)

IWith files from CBC News (Louis Blouin), RCI