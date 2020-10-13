Huge public art piece to be returned after being deemed ‘too hot’

The giant polished steel artwork called ‘Wishing Well” was part of Calgary Alberta’s programme of commissioning public art works.

Public art commissioned or mandated by politicians in connection with new developments,has very often been controversial, but rarely is it deemed a safety hazard.

As in Calgary’s case, not all of these works have been well received, but one was deemed a bit too hot, too dangerous.

Costing over half a million dollars ($559,000) it was installed in 2012 in front of the Genesis Centre of Community Wellness in northeast Calgary.

However, soon after it was installed, the mirror-like surface of the art reflected the sun unto a visitors jacket with such intensity it caused burns through the material. Soon afterward the piece was fenced off and in 2014 it was removed and placed in storage in a warehouse where it has remained out of sight, and out of the sun, ever since.

Estimates to ‘correct’ the problem set the cost at around an additional $180.000, but that upset many city councilors at least one of whom called it “crazy”. Some felt the money should be spent on other city needs, and the the piece could simply be moved to a shady or indoor location.

Now years later, the city is talking to a private company about proposed installation saying tests have been run at the site and it appears to be safe. Apparently the company will finance costs of the placement which could come in 2021.

