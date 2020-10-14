Palestinian art exhibit aims to ‘encourage dialogue’

A Montreal art gallery is offering a free online exhibition of the works of emerging contemporary artists who live and work in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories. It includes a virtual tour of the gallery, artists’ biographies and information on the presented works and the contexts in which they were created.

Live in Palestine focuses on work that addresses some of the complexities of living in the territories.

Exhibit is political

MAI (Montreal, arts interculturels) makes a strong political statement in citing the raison d’etre of the exhibition. “This exhibition is a response to the ongoing violation of Palestinian human rights with the continued sieges on Gaza, the shooting of peaceful protestors, night raids and the arrest of thousands of Palestinians including over two hundred children and women. Live in Palestine seems particularly crucial at this moment as Trump’s ‘deal of the century’ sponsors Israel’s plan to annex parts of the West Bank, in defiance of International and Humanitarian Law,” reads MAI’s news release.

Curators of the exhibition say they hope to encourage dialogue and exchange.

The virtual interactive content includes 360° views of the gallery created in collaboration with photo and video artist Paul Litherland.

The exhibition features works by Jumana Emil Abboud of Jerusalem, Nihaya Alhaj of Bethlehem, Khalil al-Mozain of London, Ontario, Rana Affo Bishara of Bethlehem, Mohamed Harb of Gaza, Manal Mahamid of Haifa, Mohammed Musallam of Toronto, Mohamad Mustafa of Bethlehem and Ramallah, Mohammad Obeidallah of Bethlehem, Raeda Saadeh of Jerusalem and Sharif Waked of Haifa and Nazareth.

The exhibit was initiated during the Art & Resistance conference organized by Dar al-Kalima University in Bethlehem.