Deo brand gives $1 million to North American women hockey players

In order to keep women’s hockey going during the tough times caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the deodorant brand Secret has committed $1 million to the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association (PWHPA).
The funding is the largest corporate commitment ever made for professional women’s hockey in North America, according to the PWHPA, and will go towards launching the Secret Dream Gap Tour, a series of showcase events to push the game of women’s hockey forward.
PWHPA Operations Consultant Jayna Hefford said that COVID-19 affected their positive momentum and threatened their upcoming season.
After the Canadian Women’s Hockey League (CWHL) folded last year, the PWHPA was established with the goal of promoting, supporting and advancing a vision for a single professional women’s hockey league in North America. The PWHPA had also launched their first Dream Gap Tour.
“As a brand committed to empowering and emboldening women, we can’t stand by and see gender equality unravel,” Lisa Reid, Secret senior brand director, said in a statement. “Secret proudly stands with the PWHPA and its players to fight for a new professional league to ensure all players – regardless of gender – are given the same chance and support to play.”
The Secret Dream Gap Tour is scheduled to happen during the 2020-2021 season and will be a series of six showcase events across North America where players will compete for cash prizes and the Secret Cup.
On the tour, 125 of the sports top players, including Olympic athletes from Canada and the U.S, will play with teams in Toronto, Calgary, Montreal, Minnesota and New Hampshire.
“Thanks to brands like Secret, players are given access to the necessary training facilities and resources and opportunities to compete, that professional sport demands,” Hefford said. “And fans are given the chance to cheer on their favourite athletes and rally behind their home teams.”
