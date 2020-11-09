Canadian leaders send best wishes to Biden and Harris

Canadian political leaders are sending congratulations to U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and his running mate, California Senator Kamala Harris.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivered his message Saturday morning shortly after their victory was declared.

Please read my full statement on the result of the US presidential election: https://t.co/ouQ2U1vnnc — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 7, 2020

“On behalf of the Government of Canada, I congratulate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on their election as the next President and Vice-President of the United States of America,” read the statement.

“Canada and the United States enjoy an extraordinary relationship — one that is unique on the world stage. Our shared geography, common interests, deep personal connections, and strong economic ties make us close friends, partners, and allies.

(Trump has not conceded and he and the Republican Party are waging a series of legal challenges to the vote because, they say, it was fraudulent.

They have submitted no evidence to back the charge.)

Conservative leader also tweeted his congratulations.

Meanwhile, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh quoted former NDP leader Jack Layton and focused on the end of Donald Trump’s presidency,

Congratulations, President-elect @JoeBiden. As the Trump Presidency comes to an end I’m reminded of Jack’s final words “Love is better than anger.

Hope is better than fear.

Optimism is better than despair.

So let us be loving, hopeful & optimistic.

And we’ll change the world.” — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) November 7, 2020

In a separate tweet, Singh congratulated vice-president-elect Kamala Harris, who graduated from high school in Montreal, on becoming the first woman and person of colour to hold that title. She will be the first Black woman and person of South Asian descent elected to the vice-presidency.

As the world awaited the results of last Tuesday’s vote, Trudeau and O’Toole said little–other than promising to uphold Canadian interests whatever the outcome.

Both vowed to work with Trump should he be re-elected.

Singh and Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-François Blanchet had previously expressed their desire to see Trump ousted from the White House.

The results will meet with the satisfaction of a great majority of Canadians.

A recent Léger poll found that 84 per cent of the Canadians it polled back Biden over Trump.

However, a sizeable number of Albertans said they would support Trump over his Democratic opponent.

The Léger poll found 68 per cent of the Albertans polled would support Biden while 32 per cent went for Trump.

On Sunday, Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne told CBC Chief Political Correspondent Rosemary Barton Biden’s victory could deliver a new era of calm in the White House.

“In international affairs, stability and predictability are key elements in order to build these relationships. So certainly we look forward to doing that,” Champagne said.

“We’ve seen for more than a century now this close relationship between our two countries. And we can be a force for good in the world.”

With fIles from CBC, CP