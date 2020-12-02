Canadian writers honoured for career achievements

Awards were announced today for exceptional Canadian writers in the genres of fiction, poetry and literature for young readers. Other Canadian literary awards recognize authors for one book in particular, but these prizes awarded by the Writers’ Trust of Canada take into account the entirety of an author’s literary publications. And the trust says the prizes make an investment in their future. They are said to be the only national awards of their kind in Canada.

Writers said to have ‘an incredible challenge to survive’

“Even before the pandemic it was an incredible challenge to survive and thrive as a literary artist in Canada,” said Charlie Foran, executive director, Writers’ Trust of Canada in a statement. “The economics of the writing life are immensely difficult and career-based awards carry a special message to writers helping to boost their confidence, elevate their standing in the literary community, and fund the creation of their next great work.”

Each award is worth $25,000 and is funded by corporate, foundation and individual sponsors.

Four Canadians honoured

Among the winners was poet, author and editor, Dennis Lee, said by the selection committee to be “one of the first Canadian poets to lament our increasing separation from nature, and the dominance of American (U.S.) values in Canadian culture.” He was a co-founder of House of Anansi Press, has published 15 books of poems and has written 28 books of children’s poetry including the well-loved Alligator Pie. He has received many other awards.

Kerri Sakamoto received an award for writers of fiction in mid-career. She is the author of three novels that explored the experience of Canadians of Japanese descent.

Armand Garnet Ruffo is said to be an acclaimed poet and multi-genre writer whose work is strongly influenced by his Indigenous heritage. He is of the Ojibwe First Nation. Ruffo is also a filmmaker And playwright “recognized as a major contributor to Indigenous literary scholarship in Canada.”

Marianne Dubuc is a French-language author and illustrator who won the award for literature for young people. She has published more than a dozen picture books some of which have been published in more than 25 languages.

The Writers’ Trust is a charitable organization that seeks to advance and celebrate Canadian writers through awards and career development initiatives. It seeks “to champion excellence in Canadian writing, to improve the status of writers, and to create connections between writers and readers.”