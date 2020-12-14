Santa OK’d for travel this holiday season

Young children across Canada will be happy to hear that Santa Claus will be able to come on Christmas Eve.

With COVID-19 travel restrictions in place, one might presume that Santa would not be allowed to travel, or at least be obliged to self-quarantine for 14 days after travelling around the world.

So far, Canada’s capital city of Ottawa has been the first in Canada to grant jolly old Saint Nick, a travel exemption. Mayor Jim Watson and Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches granted the exemption to Santa to allow him to deliver gifts to households.

The officials also say however that Christmas and Hannukkah celebrations should be limited to direct household members only.

There are also recommendations that if you do attend a gathering, avoid hugging, kissing, shaking of hands, sharing food and drink and keep visits short.

The exemption should really come as no surprise as Santa has a number of obvious magical and special abilities and qualities. Even though he is older and would be considered overweight, both of which increase danger of contracting the virus, the top infectious diseases doctor in the U.S, Anthony Fauci quoted in USA Today said of travel and quarantine restrictions, “”Santa is exempt from this because Santa, of all the good qualities, has a lot of good innate immunity”.

Fauchi also noted that even with that innate immunity, Santa has been making fewer in person appearances this year and even then, has been observing social distancing rules.

