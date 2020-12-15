Seniors offered a virtual conference on coping with the pandemic

A non-profit community centre is offering a virtual conference to help people over the age of 50 meet the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Cummings Centre, based in Montreal, has opened registration for a bilingual national conference called Aging Well: Adapting to the New Reality to be held online on January 21, 2021.

Canada’s official languages are English and French, and while the conference will be mostly in English, there will be simultaneous French translation.

A large proportion of the Canadian population is over the age of 50 because there was a baby boom after the end of World War II in 1945. Out of a population of 38 million, almost 14.6 million or 38 per cent are over the age of 50.

This conference is designed for all seniors from those who are well to the frail elderly.

Loneliness will be addressed

“The essence of this national conference reinforces the Cummings commitment to empower and enhance the quality of life of adults age 50 and over,” says Annette Oliel, President of the Cummings Centre. “This conference is a rare opportunity to provide participants with access to leaders in the field of well-aging.”

There will be presentations from experts on aging and round table discussions. Four main areas will be explored including isolation and loneliness, technology for staying at home, music and the arts, and building intergenerational bridges.

There is a registration fee of $25.

Empowering and enhancing the quality of life is the goal

The Cummings Centre’s stated mission is “to empower and enhance the quality of adults age 50 and over by providing dynamic and innovative programs, social services, and volunteer opportunities in a vibrant, respectful, inclusive and compassionate environment.” It says it touches the lives of 10,00 people every year and has over 850 active volunteers.

“The conference is sponsored in part by generous support from the Jewish Community Foundation of Montreal, Equinoxe, Medicom, Cummings Jewish Centre for Seniors Foundation, Jewish General Hospital Foundation, Accent Fairchild and the Fannie and Louis Solomon Family Community Development Fund, among others.”