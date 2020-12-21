COVID-19 Lockdown in Ontario for Christmas and beyond

Canada’s most populous province will be under a province-wide lockdown starting on 12:01 on December 26..

Premier Doug Ford made the announcement in the presence of the ministers of health and education, as well as the province’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. David Williams. He said it was a difficult but necessary emergency order in exceptional circumstances. He also very strongly urged people to stay at home, and not visit others as of now.

The announcement comes as reported positive test cases of COVID-19 climb. Modelling projects a minimum of 300 patients in Ontario intensive care units (ICU) by the end of January, with the number possibly climbing by mid-January. The province has been reporting over 2,000 positive cases every day for the past week.

The announcement comes after a joint letter from the hospitals across greater Toronto region and the Ontario Hospital Association which called for a lock down and read in part, “For many months now, these frontline health care workers have been devoting enormous energy and skill to caring for their patients, at the very epicenter of the pandemic. They are stressed and overstretched. This level of strain is simply not sustainable for much longer”

So far this month there’s been an almost 70 per cent increase in COVID- related hospitalisations, and an over 80 per cent increase in ICU admissions. There have been serious concerns about hospitals becoming overwhelmed by COVID cases.

The lockdown will require the closure of all non-essential businesses in the southern half of the province for a period of 28 days. The northern half, from Sudbury will lock down for 14 days.

The standard Christmas break for elementary schools will be extended for up to two weeks.

In making the announcement, Premier Ford also announced new funding programmes to help businesses affected by the closure order.