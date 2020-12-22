The physical effects of having COVID-19: Survey

With so much concern over the SARS-CoV2 virus spreading, a survey conducted by the firm Leger360 for the Canadian Press sought out those who actually tested positive for the virus and asked how it affected them..

Over the course of six months, 21,225 Canadians over the age of 18 were contacted about their condition after testing positive.

The survey found that 1.43 per cent of Canadians declared having contracted the virus. While males represented just under half the respondents (49%) they had the highest case rate at 62 per cent, and although the 18-34 age group represented just over a quarter of the population (27%), they accounted for 43 per cent of cases.

As to the effects of having COVID-19, over a quarter of those infected (27%) said it was the worst sickness they’ve ever had.

The average length of time feeling sick was under two weeks (12.9 days). While almost two thirds (62%) said they had no fear of dying, over a third (35%) said they were fearful they could die from the disease, and almost a quarter (24%) said they knew of someone who had died from the virus.

As to how people contracted the virus, just under a quarter didn’t know (23%), another 20 per cent said it was from someone in the family. The workplace was listed as the origin for 19 per cent of infections, someone ‘close to me’ was indicted by 13 per cent, and a quarter (25%) said they were infected somewhere outside the home.

With vaccines now becoming available, it is hoped the current need for travel restrictions and lockdowns to combat the spread of the disease may eventually be reduced. The latest lockdown was announced yesterday for the entire province of Ontario, with all non-essential businesses in the southern half to close from Dec. 26 onward for a month, and for two weeks in the northern half, along with strict limits on gatherings.

Additional information-source