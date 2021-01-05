Latvia downplays COVID cases in Canadian military cases at Baltic base

Latvia’s government is moving quickly to allay fears about the danger of a reported COVID-19 outbreak among members of the Canadian military stationed in the Baltic country.

The Canadian military has released no figures about how many military personnel have been infected, but CBC News reports that sources in Canada’s Department of National Defence say they believe it’s only a handful.

The report also says an unknown number of soldiers from other nations taking part in a Canadian-led battle group had contracted COVID-19 at Camp Adazi outside of Latvia’s capital, Riga.

On Monday, Latvia’s ambassador to Canada, Karlin Eihenbaums, downplayed any danger, saying Latvia had health infrastructure in place at the camp.

In an interview with CBC News, Eishenbaums said Latvia established a rapid testing centre and a standard laboratory testing facility at the camp several weeks ago and that masking and social distancing protocols in place at the camp and “have proven effective.”

“As a host nation, we have a very important and responsible task to take good care of all allies who are serving on our soil,” he said.

Canada currently has 540 members of the military stationed in Latvia.

They are the core of a 1,500-member NATO multinational battle group established in 2017 as a check against Russian aggression in the wake of the annexation of Crimea.

Similar battle groups, led by Britain, Germany and the U.S., were also established in Estonia, Lithuania and Poland.

Last spring, the Canadian-led battle group in Latvia was the target of a pandemic-related disinformation campaign that alliance commanders said they believed originated in Russia.

Reports circulated recently in some Baltic and Eastern European media outlets suggesting the contingent at Camp Adazi had “a high number” of cases of the deadly virus, according to CBC News.

The task force commander at the time, Col. Eric Laforest, vigorously denied the reports.

In his CBC News interview, Eihenbaums said Latvian authorities were prepared for the pandemic’s second wave.

“With this type of virus it was expected and we took preventative measures, already, some time ago,” Eihenbaums said.

In a statement over the weekend, following renewed questions from CBC News, the defence department acknowledged there had been a recent outbreak but refused to supply numbers.

“For operational security reasons, specific numbers of affected members will not be released,” the statement read, adding that any affected members are now in isolation or quarantine.

