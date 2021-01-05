Long-time NHL coach John Mucker, a key component of Oilers’ dynasty, dies at 86

John Mucker, a hockey “lifer” who played a key role in building and maintaining one of the greatest dynasties in National Hockey League history, has died at the age of 86.

Muckler was part of the staff that put together the Edmonton Oilers of the 1980s--a team that won five Stanley Cups and featured seven players and a coach who made it to the Hockey Hall of Fame–a team that included the NHL’s all-time scoring leader, Wayne Gretzky.

As well, he served as a coach for three NHL All-Star Games and for Canada’s ’84 and ’87 Canada Cup winning teams.

It was the Oilers who announced Muckler’s death Monday night.

The #Oilers Hockey Club is saddened to report the passing of our former Head Coach, five-time Stanley Cup champion & dear friend of the organization John Muckler. pic.twitter.com/yTr8ytWfsr — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) January 5, 2021

No cause was given.

“He was tough, strict, but most importantly fair, and he helped lay the groundwork to make our team more accountable to each other which propelled us to become champions,” Gretzky said in a news release.

“A wonderful family man and great friend, he personally took my career to another level, and I will always cherish the hours we talked, from breaking down defences to raising a family. Rest in peace, John, you will be missed.”

Following an undistinguished minor league career, mainly in the Eastern Hockey League where he first coached, Muckler joined Edmonton in 1981 as an assistant coach under Glen Sather.

The team’s five Stanley Cups between 1984 and 1990–the last one with Muckler as the head coach–set Canada on fire.

Muckler left Edmonton to become director of operations and head coach with Buffalo from 1991 to 1995 and then moved on to coach the New York Rangers from 1997 to 2000, where once again he hooked up with Gretzky, who was wrapping up his stellar career.

In 2001, Muckler took over as Ottawa general manager and helped put together a team that reached the 2007 Stanley Cup final before losing in five games to the Anaheim Mighty Ducks.

Muckler, who also briefly coached the 1968-69 Minnesota North Stars, finished his coaching career with a 276–288–84 record.

His final NHL season was in 2008 when he served as a senior advisor with the Phoenix Coyotes, a team Gretzky coached.

With files from CBC News, The Canadian Press, Hockey Hall of Fame