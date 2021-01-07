An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gathered in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington on Wednesday. Canadian politicians reacted to the violence with sadness and shock. (REUTERS/Leah Millis)

Canadian leaders react with sadness and shock to Washington violence

By Terry Haig |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Thursday, January 7, 2021 07:10
Last Updated: Thursday, January 7, 2021 15:41

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other prominent Canadian politicians have reacted with sadness and shock to the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday by supporters of President Donald Trump–an attack that left four people dead. 

WATCH/The CBC’s David Common explains the lead-up to yesterday’s violence.

In a social media post on Twitter Wednesday night, Trudeau said Canadians were “deeply disturbed and saddened” by the attack and that “Democracy in the U.S. must be upheld–and it will be.”  

“Violence will never succeed in overruling the will of the people,’ Trudeau said in the tweet. 

Earlier in the evening, Trudeau told a Vancouver radio audience: 

“I think the American democratic institutions are strong and hopefully everything will return to normal shortly. We’re going to continue to do what we need to do to make sure that Canadians are well served in our relationship with the United States, regardless of how things unfold,” he said.

Canada’s chief diplomat, Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne, also reacted, saying “Canada is deeply shocked…”  

Tweeting that he was “deeply saddened,” Conservative leader Erin O’Toole called the attack “an astonishing assault on freedom and democracy.”

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh called the attack  “frightening.”

 

The comments by the leaders of Canada’s three three major federal parties were generally echoed by other leaders and provincial premiers.

Tweeting in French, Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-François Blanchet said the situation was provoked by Trump’s actions and those who follow him.

Green Party Leader Annamie Paul said events in Washinton “underscore the importance of respect for the rule of law and the peaceful transfer of power –principles upon which any healthy democracy depends.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford called the attack “absolutely disgraceful.”

And Quebec Premier François Legault said he believed that the U.S. is a “great country” that “will rebound as it has always done in its history.”

At around 4 a.m. Thursday morning, the Congress certified Joe Biden as the the next president of the United States–the thing Trump and his supporters had feared most–the fear that drove them to attack a building known to Americans as “The Peoples’ House.”

With files from CBC News (Peter Zimonjic), The Canadian Press, The Associated Press

 

