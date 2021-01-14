People in Saskatchewan make their way forward following another blizzard

There’s nothing quite like a winter storm to put things in perspective.

Ask the people in Saskatchewan.

Early last November, they got smacked with a storm that left people in the town of Kindersley sifting and shovelling 47.6 cm of snow that fell–a fall that set a 48-hour record.

That got people thinking about the blizzards past, including one that battered the province in 2007, dropping up to 55 cm in some places.

Historians, meanwhile, brought up the one in 1906 that lasted two weeks.

So a storm–carrying a mix of snow, freezing rain and very stiff winds–that began Wednesday and continued through the night into today, knocking out power lines and stranding drivers on deserted and treacherous highways was nothing all that new.

Still, the CBC’s David Shield ported, the winds were a not-so-healthy 122km/h at Regina International Airport at midnight and 120 km/h an hour later.

WATCH/ CBC videographers’ footage of the the Saskatchewan blizzard.

One man, Jeremy Zens, told Shield he was going to spend the night stranded in his truck.

“I was like, ‘I can’t go anymore,'” Zens said.

“The wind was so strong. When my vehicle was in park, it was pushing me all the way to the other side of the lane on the highway part.”

A resourceful Canadian to his core, Zens found a way to make it through the night.

“I’ve got almost half a tank of gas, got some tunes, got the heat going,” Zens told Shield.

“I’ve been checking the exhaust pipe every 45 minutes, making sure it’s all clear…I’m going to be tired, though!”

The provincial Ministry of Highways warned people to not venture out onto highways today because conditions remained dangerous.

“Visibility is down to zero,” Highways spokesperson Lana Eering told Shield.

“So. we’ll wait until the storm front blows through and hopefully our workers can get out and start operations again and safely.”

Which is, of course, what happened.

This is, after all, part of what makes Canadians Canadian and Canada Canada.

The forecast for Friday: mainly sunny, a high of minus-6C.

Saturday: Sunny and zero.

With files from CBC News (David Shield)

