Former Toronto Maple Leaf captain George Armstrong dead at age 90

George Armstrong, the former Toronto Maple Leafs captain that helped the team win four Stanley Cups, has died at the age of 90.

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced Armstrong’s death on Sunday.

Armstrong first signed with the Maple Leafs in 1946 and was one of the first players of Indigenous descent to play professional hockey. He spent his entire 21 year National Hockey League (NHL) career with the Maple Leafs, including 12 years as their captain.

The @leafsalumni are saddened to learn of George Armstrong’s passing earlier today. George spent his entire NHL career with the @mapleleafs, served as captain for 12-seasons and won four Stanley Cups before being inducted into the @HockeyHallFame in 1975. #TMLA #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/FY3Z6RWAO8 — Maple Leafs Alumni (@LeafsAlumni) January 24, 2021

Armstrong’s No. 10 was later retired by the Maple Leafs franchise and he was added as a member of the Maple Leafs’ Legends Row.

“George is part of the very fabric of the Toronto Maple Leaf organization and will be deeply missed,” Brendan Shanahan, Toronto Maple Leafs President and Alternate Governor, said in a statement. “A proud yet humble man, he loved being a Maple Leaf but never sought the spotlight even though no player played more games for Toronto or captained the team longer.”

“Always one to celebrate his teammates rather than himself, George couldn’t even bring himself to deliver his speech the day he was immortalized on Legends Row,” Shanahan added.

The Maple Leafs also released the final paragraph of the speech Armstrong planned to read the night he was inducted into Legends Row.

“Hockey is a great game and I love it. I am part of a fading generation that you will never have again. Every one of us is one of a kind, that will never be repeated. To all of my friends and acquaintances, thank you for your advice and direction, that helped make me who I am today … a very, very happy person.”

Source: Toronto Maple Leafs Youtube

Armstrong played 1,188 regular season games for the Maple Leafs, where he had 296 goals and 417 assists for a total 713 points throughout his career. He played an additional 110 playoff games, where he earned 26 goals and 34 assists. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1975.

“The National Hockey League is saddened to learn of the passing of George Armstrong.” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. “For 70 years, he represented his beloved Maple Leafs and the entire NHL with class and distinction as a player, coach, executive and ambassador.”

“Our game will miss him dearly. The NHL extends its deepest sympathies to George’s wife Betty, their children, grandchildren and the entire Armstrong family,” Bettman added.

With files from The Canadian Press