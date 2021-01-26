Protected area to improve movement of species 

A mostly forested area of over 35 hectares in the province of Quebec has been purchased to establish an ecological corridor for plants and wildlife to grow, move and survive. This adds to an already protected area near Forillon National Park bringing it up to 207 hectares.

The land is home to balsam fir, white spruce and balsam poplar trees. Some of the forest stands are more than 80 years old.

The corridor is also important for mammals such as the Canada lynx, the american marten and the fisher which have large ranges and must cover vast territories to meet their needs. The lynx, for example, needs at least 70 square kilometers for its survival. It cannot have that simply within the limits of the park and has to be able to move to forests located further west. The establishment of an ecological corridor could enhance its chances for long-term protection.

Corridor links park and public lands

The properties that were acquired are located on either side of a highway which links Forillon National Park and other public lands. The acquisitions were made through collaboration between the Nature Conservancy of Canada and local residents. The land owners supported the goals of conservation, preservation of biodiversity and were interested in maintaining the natural beauty of their lands in perpetuity.

“There was a point when I decided to sell my land, which had been part of the family estate for over 30 years, since I no longer had the time or resources to take care of it,” said says Jérémie Gagné, owner of one of the four lands acquired by NCC. “I thought I would sell it to another individual, but after considering the Nature Conservancy of Canada’s proposal to preserve it for the benefit of future generations, I saw nothing but advantages. I now have all the peace of mind I could wish for.”

The acquisitions were made with the financial support of the governments of Canada and Quebec as well as the Echo Foundation and the Fondation de la faune du Québec.

The Nature Conservancy of Canada is a leading not-for-profit organization which acquires and protects land across the country. Since 1962 it has helped to protect more than 14 million acres in the province of Quebec alone.