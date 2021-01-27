Toronto Six take first franchise victory in win over Boston Pride

The Toronto Six, Canada’s first expansion franchise in the National Women’s Hockey League (NWHL), took their first-ever victory, beating the Boston Pride 2-1 on Tuesday night.
Going into the third period, Toronto was down 1-0 before Brooke Boquist tied the game with a powerplay goal. Then, just under a minute and half later, Toronto’s Mikyla Grant-Mentis scored the go-ahead and winning goal.
Toronto Six goaltender Elaine Chuli made 24 saves in the victory.
Experience @TheTorontoSix's first win all over again in the @nyulangone Game Recap against @TheBostonPride https://t.co/nOSO3DEL6h
— NWHL (@NWHL) January 27, 2021
The NWHL’s six teams entered a bubble in Lake Placid when the league started their season on Jan. 23.
Toronto made their debut on the same night that the NWHL season started in 3-0 loss to the Metropolitan Riveters.
FIRST WIN EVER VIBE CHECKKKKKKKKKK pic.twitter.com/Jnw9qDKMnT
— Toronto Six (@TheTorontoSix) January 27, 2021
Last season the NWHL was unable to crown a champion due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, all six teams are taking part in a tournament-style regular season that will conclude with seeding games, and the Isobel Cup Final.
