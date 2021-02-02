(iStock/herraez)

Quantic Dream opening up new video game studio in Montreal

Posted: Tuesday, February 2, 2021 12:50
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 2, 2021 16:44

The Paris-based video game developer Quantic Dream is opening a new development studio in Montreal.

In a press release published on Tuesday, Quantic Dream said that Montreal was an obvious place to expand to because the city has for many years established itself as one of the world’s video game capitals.

Quantic Dream is known for developing cinematic video game experiences such as Heavy Rain and Detroit: Become Human.

Stéphane D’Astous, a veteran of the video game industry in Quebec, will lead the new studio.

D’Astous has been working in the video game industry since 2003 and has previous experience opening up new studios. In 2007, he was recruited to open and run Eidos Montreal.

D’Astous also revealed that the Paris and Montreal studios will be working together rather than on seperate projects.

“We all work on the same projects, which require a great deal of cohesion between the two studios,” D’Astous said.

“Here in Montreal, we’re responsible for developing the game mechanics and all the gameplay. We can only succeed if we work as a team.”

