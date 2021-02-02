A variety of activities unveiled for Black History Month

A non-profit in the province of Quebec is celebrating three decades of “highlighting the journeys and success of Black communities, to build bridges with others.” The Round Table on Black History Month has unveiled a broad range of activities which will take place throughout the month of February 2021.

Because of the pandemic, the public will be invited to get to know Black culture in all its forms online. There will be shows, exhibitions, conferences and screenings.

“Yes, the pandemic has separated us—but in other ways, we have never felt so connected through the goal of achieving equity and adequate representation in the various spheres of society,” noted Black History Month Coordinator Carla Beauvais. “A wind of change is blowing, and a global movement of solidarity drives this 30th edition of Black History Month.”

Activities online due to pandemic

Among the activities there will be a talent contest to promote financial literacy among young people on February 7. Black Theatre Workshop will offer a poetry jam on the 7, 14, 21 and 28. An Afro LGBTQ+ Film & Arts screens from February 12 to March 12. The 10th Fade to Black Festival from February 17-21 will feature panel discussions, interviews and musical performances. There will be concerts, a gala, afternoon cartoon, an exploration of Africa’s culinary traditions and much more.

The round table will all honour its laureates, people who it says “have demonstrated a sustained commitment to other and have positively impacted those around them.” Normally the laureates would be received at Montreal City Hall but that will happen virtually until pandemic restrictions are eased and an in-person reception can be held.

The laureates are described as follows: