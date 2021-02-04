More ways for Hong Kongers to come to Canada announced

As China continues to clamp down on their civil liberties, the Canadian government has announced new initiatives to help more Hong Kong residents come to Canada. As of February 8, 2021, people may apply for new open work permits that would allow them to work in Canada for up to three years.

To be eligible, Hong Kong residents must have graduated from a post-secondary diploma or degree in the last five years or hold an equivalent foreign credential. They may apply from within Canada or from abroad, though the government notes that travel restrictions due to the pandemic mean they may not be able to come at this time unless they have a job offer or meet a travel exemption and comply with public-health requirements.

More pathways to come

There will be two other ways Hong Kong residents can come to Canada. One will be for people who have at least one year’s work experience in Canada and the other for those who have graduated from a post-secondary institution in Canada. They can apply directly for permanent residence. More information will be forthcoming.

The measures apply to Hong Kong residents who hold a Hong Kong special administrative region (SAR) or British National (Overseas) passport. Eligible spouses or common-law partners as well as dependent children can also apply for a study or work permit.

Fifty Hong Kong residents have claimed asylum

The immigration minister told the Globe and Mail newspaper that his department will not bar entry to people of Hong Kong who have been charged under China’s security law which bars protest and dissent.

There have been at least 50 people who have claimed asylum in Canada as political refugees, reports the paper citing a senior government official. There are some 300,000 people living in Hong Kong who likely have Chinese and Canadian permanent resident status. But China does not recognize dual nationality. The Canadian Press reports that some of these people have been detained and forced to pick one.