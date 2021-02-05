Masks now mandatory for middle and secondary school student in British Columbia

Masks are now mandatory for all middle and secondary school students across British Columbia in all indoor settings, according to new health and safety guidelines announced by the province on Thursday.

However there will be some exceptions to the new guidelines.

Masks can be removed when students are sitting or standing at their seat or workstation in the classroom, when there is a barrier in place, or when they are eating and drinking.

All school staff at elementary schools must also wear masks, but masks remain optional for elementary school students.

“Since the start of the school year, we have paid close attention to our schools and learned much, including the importance of having robust safety plans and using the layers of protection,” said Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer.

“Masks are one important layer, and these updated guidelines will strengthen how and where they should be used to protect everyone.”

Prior to changes, masks were only required for middle and secondary school students, and all school staff in high traffic areas.

The British Columbia Teachers’ Federation (BCTF) said that the change to the COVID-19 guidelines for schools include positive steps, but more can be done.

In a statement released in response to the new guidelines, BCTF President Teri Mooring said that the changes will make schools safer and that is welcome, however that the changes do not address improvements to school density, ventilation and the inadequacy of contact tracing.

“We need the government, school districts, and health authorities to step up and make improvements in those areas as well,” Mooring said. “More can be done to protect teachers, other education workers, students, and the families we all go home to. The employer and health officials have the power to take those steps.”

Mooring added that some of these changes can and should be implemented within a matter of days.

Rapid Response Teams

The British Columbia government also announced $900,000 in funding for six rapid response teams, one for each health authority and one dedicated to independent schools. The teams will conduct physical and virtual site inspections to ensure that health and safety guidelines are being followed consistently.

If there has been significant exposure or in school transmission, the rapid response teams will be sent to conduct a review and recommendations, if any are needed.

“To make sure schools continue to be as safe as possible for students and staff as the pandemic evolves, we have worked with provincial health and our partners on a continuous review of the guidelines, adapting and responding when needed,” said Jennifer Whiteside, B.C. minister of education.

“We want students, their families and staff to feel confident with the safety measures in place. That’s why we’re making these updates.”