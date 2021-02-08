Free activities for Black History Month offered by Montreal arts venue

Montreal’s performing arts venue, Place des Arts, is hosting several free activities for Black History Month in Canada this February 2021. This is part of a raft of activities organized by The Round Table on Black History Month.

On February 11, a discussion on the cultural vitality of Black communities will be held. Panelists will be invited to discuss action that can be taken on equity and inclusion. Among them are a choreographer, a community organizer, a multidisciplinary artist and others.

On February 25 there will be a major musical event in which Myriam and Philippe Fehmiu will introduce the public to “key pieces of music that have shaped the history of communities of African descent over the last few decades.” This will include live performances by the group Fredy V. & The Foundation and singer-songwriter Jenny Salgado.

From February 8 to 28, artists Émilie Régnier, Damien Ajavon, and Shanna Strauss will each take one week to create an evolving group piece. The public will be able to follow their progress thoughts and approach to the work.

Complete details are available online.