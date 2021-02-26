Canada Post is making an offer that’ll be pretty hard to refuse (it hopes)

For Canadians feeling blue-or maybe seeing red–about so many of the ugly consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, Canada Post wants to–hopefully–make things a little better in an old-fashioned way.

Canada’s mail service is prepping for a massive influx of postcards–about 13.5 million of them.

And it’s supplying them and delivering them.

For Free.

Beginning Monday, a postcard will be going to every residential address in the country–for people to send to whomever they want in Canada.

There are six versions of the postcard.

Each each, Canada Post says in a news release, “offers a simple message of love, appreciation or thanks.”

And that’s the whole idea, says Canada Post’s president and CEO, Doug Ettinger.

“When you receive your postcard, think of someone you’re close to but who has been farther away than you’d like,” he says.

“Then write them what you feel. After you fill in their address, just put the postcard in a street letterbox or community mailbox, or take it to your local post office. We’ll get your message to your loved one.”

The cards are part of Canada Post’s “Write Here Write Now” program, launched last September, to encourage Canadians to use letter writing to connect with friends and family.

The program’s motto: “It’s always the right time to make someone’s day.”

“Meaningful connection is vital for our emotional health, sense of community and overall well-being,” Ettinger says.

“Canada Post wants everyone to stay safe, but also stay in touch with the people who matter to them.”