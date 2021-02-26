Online music festival features Canadian composers, musicians

The 8th Festival de la Voix will be live from March 14 to April 10, 2021 but, because of the pandemic, will be accessible for free online. Canadian composers and musicians will present four eclectic concerts and three vocal workshops from venues on Montreal’s West Island. On February 28 a pre-festival webcast will feature an excerpted performance of Handel’s Messiah with Canadian soprano Karina Gauvin.

This edition of the Festival de la Voix seeks to “uplift with breathtaking music and remarkable performances.” On March 20th at 2pm ET, a concert and sing-along will encourage people to belt out beloved musicals from Broadway plays such as The Sound of Music, Mary Poppins, Westside Story, Chicago and many more.

On March 28 at 3pm Roots, Blues & Spirituals will feature Rob Lutes, one of Canada’s best-known singer-songwriters along with Floydd Ricketts and Alexandra Asher. On April 10 at 8pm the male quartet, Quartom will perform an a cappella repertoire replicating Poulenc’s piano, the Beatles and Queen bands, Mozart’s clarinets and even an entire orchestra.

Workshops will be offered on Zoom featuring vocal technique, songwriting, and a master class for soloists focusing on stage performance.

The festival is sponsored by the federal government’s heritage department, Mécénat Musica, Azrieli Foundation, the municipalities of Dorval, Pointe-Claire and Beaconsfield, PME-MTL, Rideau Funeral Home, Sing Canada Harmony and many private donors.