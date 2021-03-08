Group calls on Ontario government to provide free menstrual products in schools

An open letter to Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce has called on the province and all 72 school boards to offer free and accessible menstruation products in publicly funded Ontario elementary and secondary schools.

The open letter, which was sent Monday, was written by a group led by the Toronto Youth Cabinet and included the Ontario Human Rights Commission, as well as Ontario’s four main teacher unions.

“Every women, girl, trans man and gender non-binary person should be able to focus on their education and be active particapants without having to worry about inadequate access to tampons, pads, and other menstrual products,” the letter said.

The group called on the Ontario government to fully fund the initiative and ensure that it is in place by the end of 2021. They also asked that products are free and provided in ways that protect privacy, are barrier free and easily accessible, are consistently available and non-stigmatizing.

The group cited the fact that British Columbia, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island are provinces that already provide free menstrual products to their students. They added that even some school boards in Ontario such as the Toronto District School Board and the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board have taken action.

We hope to hear soon from Education Minister @Sflecce & the Associate Minister of Children and Women’s Issues @JillDunlop1 This is an issue that requires immediate action. Menstrual products are a necessity and not a luxury! (2/2) View statement below:https://t.co/Pi8jIu5gSp — Toronto Youth Cabinet (@TOYouthCabinet) March 8, 2021

“When people who menstruate don’t have access to the resources and information to manage their periods safely and with dignity, they are more likely to miss school and work, face higher health risks, and struggle to reach their full potential,” the letter said.

The letter added that menstruation products are a necessity, not a luxury.

“We know for many girls and young women, especially from lower income communities, a lack of access to menstrual products creates significant stress in these students’ lives,” a spokesperson for Lecce said in a statement to Radio Canada International. “We remain open and committed to finding innovative solutions to help girls and young women access menstrual products and support their social-emotional well-being.”

The letter also called on the Ontario government to include literacy on menstrual health into the curriculum as a mandatory education requirement.