Sap for maple syrup is running!

It’s a sure sign of spring in the province of Quebec when daytime temperatures warm enough that the sap in maple trees begins to move. Ideally, temperatures consistently rise above zero centigrade and drop to freezing at night. Tubes are inserted into the trees and either buckets or plastic lines collect the sap which is boiled down at high temperature to make maple syrup.

2020 was a record year

Conditions were excellent in 2020 and that, in large part, helped producers make a record 175 million kg of syrup. Quebec accounted for 73 per cent of o that year’s maple syrup supply. That represented an increase of 14 per cent in sales and 22 per cent in exports compared to 2019.

Of all the maple syrup exported by Canada, 90 per cent comes from Quebec. Producers say maple production contributes $800 million to Canada’s GDP and accounts for 10,500 jobs in the province’s producing regions.

Pandemic restrictions hammer restaurants

The pandemic has severely affected sugar shack restaurants. These are establishments run by maple producers who, at harvest time, serve traditional meals to visitors from far and wide. The meal usually includes pancakes, omelettes, baked beans, meat pies, ham and sausages soaked in maple syrup, meat pies, pickled beets, various homemade relishes and thick cut bacon called oeilles de crisse which is French for Christ’s ears.

Outside, there is usually a trough filled with snow and hot maple syrup is poured onto it to form a sticky candy that can be collected with wooden sticks. It’s a favourite and not only among children.

Video pays tribute to producers

Because of pandemic restrictions sugar shacks were not allowed to open March 2020. Nor will they open in 2021 and many have gone out of business. To try to salvage some business, a website was created from which consumers can order sugar shack meals and products.

The Quebec Maple Syrup Producers (QMSP)association usually kicks off the season with an official tapping of a maple tree. But because of the pandemic, in 2021 it has published an economic report and is releasing a special video “as a tribute” to maple syrup producers.

“All winter, our people have been out in the forest tapping their maple trees,” said Serge Beaulieu, QMSP President. “That’s about 50 million taps hand-placed by the men, women, and families who make up Québec’s 7,400 maple enterprises. We’re all set for the 2021 season with high hopes for a bountiful harvest!”

Quebec Maple Syrup Producers created a video which, translated from French, is entitled One Maple at a Time.