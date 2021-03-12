Police in British Columbia warn of COVID-19 vaccine scam

The West Vancouver Police department warned on Thursday that fraudsters are trying to take advantage of people to get their money by using a new scam that is related to the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a press release, the West Vancouver police said that they have received reports that a fraudster will call a potential victim on their phone and claim that the victim is next in line for the vaccine.

The victim is then asked for personal information such as their home address and credit details to set up a “home visit” so they can get the vaccine.

“Unfortunately, this pandemic has provided new opportunities for fraudsters to target vulnerable people,” Cst. Kevin Goodmurphy said in a statement.

“At this stage, nobody will be calling you to set up a home vaccine appointment. If you receive a call like this, hang up immediately.”

The West Vancouver police said that if anyone becomes a victim of fraud, they should call the West Vancouver police department’s non-emergency police line.

The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre has already told people to beware of scams regarding the COVID-19 vaccine including unsolicited calls claiming to be health care providers offering home vaccination kits for an up-front fee.

British Columbia is currently in the second phase of their COVID-19 immunization program. During this phase, the government said about 400,000 people, including seniors over 85, will be immunized against the virus from March to mid-April.

Right now, the only way eligible people can get vaccinated in British Columbia is to book an appointment by calling their local health authority.