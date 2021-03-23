Amazon Games opens new video game development studio in Montreal

Amazon Games announced Tuesday that they are opening a new video game development studio in Montreal to focus on creating new and original games.

The founding members of the studio include industry veterans such as Luc Bouchard, the head of production, Xavier Marquis, the creative director, Alexandre Remy, the head of product, and Romain Rimokh, the content director. They most recently worked as the core team behind the highly popular tactical shooter Rainbow Six Siege, which has had over 70 million players since it launched in 2015.

“Building upon 8 years of experience with Siege, we are excited to start with a blank page and the creative freedom to create a completely unique experience in the multiplayer space,” Marquis said in a statement. “From our first discussion, we felt a true connection with the people at Amazon Games, their approach to gaming and the sheer amount of knowledge, expertise and technology available there.”

According to the press release from Amazon Games, the studio’s first project will be an online multiplayer title based on a new intellectual property. The studio is also currently hiring to build out the team with a variety of roles opening.

“Montreal’s rich vein of creative talent will be a valuable asset as we continue building our development and publishing teams,” said Christoph Hartmann, the vice-president of Amazon Games. “The highly skilled and experienced team at our new Montreal studio shares our commitment to creating best-in-class online games, and brings with them a wealth of knowledge and passion for building deep, community-focused multiplayer experiences.”

The new Montreal studio is a part of Amazon’s push into the video game market, which already has development studios in Seattle, Orange County and San Diego. Amazon Games’ studios are currently developing the massively multiplayer online game New World, which is releasing in August 2021, and has several unannounced projects currently in development.