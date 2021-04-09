Canada remembers Prince Philip as ‘a man of great purpose,’ says Trudeau

The thoughts of Canadians are with Queen Elizabeth and the royal family as they mourn the passing of Prince Philip on Friday, says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, was 99 and was the longest-serving royal consort in British history.

“A man of great service to others – first as a decorated naval officer and later as a dedicated leader in the areas of community engagement and philanthropy – the Duke always sought out the best in people and challenged them to strive for greater heights,” Trudeau said.

Prince Philip maintained a special relationship with Canada and particularly with the Canadian Armed Forces, Trudeau said. In 2011, he was named honorary general of the Canadian Army and the Royal Canadian Air Force, as well as honorary admiral of the Royal Canadian Navy.

He was also the patron of more than forty organizations in Canada, including the Canadian Aeronautics and Space Institute and the Outward Bound Trust, Trudeau said. During his last visit to Canada in April 2013, Prince Philip was named the first-ever Extraordinary Companion of the Order of Canada by the Governor General of Canada.

“Prince Philip was a man of great purpose and conviction, who was motivated by a sense of duty to others,” Trudeau said. “He will be fondly remembered as a constant in the life of our Queen – a lifelong companion who was always at her side offering unfailing support as she carried out her duties.”

Canada’s Supreme Court Justice and acting Gov. Gen. Richard Wagner said Prince Philip will be remembered as a man who “devoted his life to his family and to fulfilling his unique role in our constitutional monarchy.”

“Whether speaking with young Canadians about their hopes and dreams, presenting colours and meeting troops at military bases and events, or representing the Crown at state occasions, Prince Philip constantly showed his commitment to Canada,” Wagner said in a statement. “He was a great friend of this country and he will be dearly missed.”

Canadian flags will fly at half-mast government buildings and establishments in Canada and abroad, including the Parliament’s Peace Tower, from now until sunset on the day of the funeral or the memorial service, federal officials said.