It's a virtual (ahem) certainty that Pontiac MP William Amos (seen here in an undated photo) has had way better days than the one he had on Wednesday. (Radio-Canada)
Having a bad day? Check out what happened to Will Amos yesterday
Some days, as we all learn pretty quickly, really are better than others.
Ask William Amos, a Liberal MP who has represented the Quebec riding Pontiac since 2015.
His Wednesday–to understate–did not exactly go the way he might have liked.
Liberal MP William Amos, top, was caught wearing his birthday suit in the virtual House of Commons on Wednesday. A screenshot obtained by The Canadian Press shows him standing between the Quebec and Canadian flags, his private parts hidden, in what appears to be his office. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO)
Kind of got away from him after he forgot about the video camera in his office that links him with his colleagues in the the virtual House of Commons when he came back from a jog to change for work.
And then?
Over to you, David Cochrane.
As more than a few icons from our youth used to say:
“That’s all folks!”
