Having a bad day? Check out what happened to Will Amos yesterday

Some days, as we all learn pretty quickly, really are better than others.

Ask William Amos, a Liberal MP who has represented the Quebec riding Pontiac since 2015.

His Wednesday–to understate–did not exactly go the way he might have liked.

Kind of got away from him after he forgot about the video camera in his office that links him with his colleagues in the the virtual House of Commons when he came back from a jog to change for work.

And then?

Over to you, David Cochrane.

As more than a few icons from our youth used to say:

“That’s all folks!”

With files from CBC News (Ryan Patrick Jones, Chris Rands), The Canadian Press (Catherine Lévesque and Joan Bryden)