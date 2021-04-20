Online tool help parents teach their teens to drive

A recent survey suggests most Canadians parents will participate in teaching their teenager how to drive and over half intend to do so two or three times a week. But many parents say they are not sure they know enough about current laws, nor are they confident in teaching.

Highway safety provisions and rules are a jurisdiction of the provincial and territorial governments in Canada and they may vary from place to place. There are however general good practices in teaching someone how to drive and a company that specializes in training is sharing them with the public. Most jurisdictions allow students to obtain a learner’s permit starting at the age of 16. In Alberta, the age is 14.

‘A defensive driving toolkit’

Fleet Safety International has developed an online driver training program for parents that is available in all provinces except Alberta and Ontario. It is billed as “a defensive driving toolkit for parents and guardians as they guide their teenager through the new driver experience.” The kit compiles rules of the road and driving techniques in 19 modules that are said to offer real-world driving opportunities. The modules cover relevant topics such as “Driving for the First Time,” “Winter Driving” and “Freeways and Highways.”

Company President Randy Flemmer says the modules can benefit both teens and parents. “Approached with the right process, attitude, and expectations, teaching your teen how to drive can lead to a great learning experience for both you and your teen. Teaching your teen how to drive can also be a great way to connect with your teenager on a level you may not have before.” That is, assuming you are still talking to each other at the end of it.