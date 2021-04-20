Trudeau says he’ll take AstraZeneca shot, ready to travel to G7 in person

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he plans to get a shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine as soon as his office manages to book an appointment for him at a vaccination clinic or a pharmacy now that age restrictions for the vaccine have been adjusted in Ontario.

“My intention has been, as I’ve said many times, to get vaccinated as quickly as my turn comes up,” Trudeau told reporters. “With the news that the AstraZeneca is now available for [ages] 40 and up in Ontario, my office and I are busy trying to book appointments and we will be sure to invite everyone along to help encourage others to get vaccinated as quickly as possible.”

However, like many Canadians his age, Trudeau, 49, faces a potentially long wait for the shot as the country’s AstraZeneca stockpile is quickly running low after some provinces opened up eligibility to younger people in recent days.

The federal government has distributed 2,316,020 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and its Indian-produced version, Covishield, across Canada. Many of them have been administered already and there is no word yet on when Canada will get its next shipment of AstraZeneca vaccines.

Speaking to reporters in Ottawa a day after his government presented the first federal budget in two years, Trudeau also said he is “hopeful” he’ll be able to attend in person the G7 summit in the United Kingdom in June.

“I know there are continuing to be restrictions and concerns, but as we get closer to June, hopefully it will become clear that I will be able to attend in person,” Trudeau said. “But we’re going to make a final decision when the time comes.”