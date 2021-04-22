Health Canada warns of dangers of certain talc products

Health Canada says Canadian consumers should avoid inhaling talc powder or using certain self-care products containing talc on the female genital area, as exposure “may be harmful to lungs” and it “may cause ovarian cancer.”

Most other uses of talc are not a concern to human health, federal officials said in a press release Thursday.

The warning comes after researchers from Health Canada as well as from Environment and Climate Change Canada completed a final screening assessment of talc, a naturally occurring mineral used in many consumer and industrial products.

The assessment found two potential areas of concern: inhaling fine particles of talc with everyday products like baby powder and body powder, and exposure of the female genital area to products containing talc such as body powder, baby powder, diaper and rash creams, genital antiperspirants and deodorants, body wipes and bath bombs.

“Based on the latest science and the final screening assessment completed in 2021, the Government of Canada concludes that talc may be harmful to lungs when inhaling certain loose talc powder products, and it may cause ovarian cancer when using certain self-care products containing talc in the female genital area,” the statement said.

There is no evidence suggesting talc poses a risk if ingested or used on top of the skin through products like pressed powder makeup, officials said.

“The assessment did not identify human health risks from exposure to talc resulting from exposure through paper, plastics, paint, ceramics, putties, and in food, as well as many cosmetics, natural health products and non-prescription drugs,” officials said.

Johnson & Johnson announced last year that it is ending sales of its iconic talc-based Johnson’s Baby Powder in the United States and Canada, following thousands of lawsuits claiming the powder has caused cancer.

The cosmetics giant has denied its product, which has been on the market since 1894, causes the disease.

Health Canada advises consumers to minimize their exposure to talc products, keep it out of reach of children and find alternatives that do not contain talc.