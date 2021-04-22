Canada to adjust border measures due to pandemic

Canada’s Deputy Chief Public Health Officer says there will be adjustments made to border controls at airports very soon. The government is reviewing data on the spread of COVID-19 and Dr. Howard Njoo says a decision on border restrictions is imminent.

A new variant is sweeping India and there has already been one case of it reported in the province of Quebec and 40 cases in British Columbia. Opposition Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole said that Canada should stop flights arriving from countries like India and Brazil which he characterized as “hot spots.” The premier of the province of Quebec said that he and the premier of Ontario have written to the federal government asking that measures be tightened at airports and at land border crossings. They expressed concern about falsified COVID-19 test results and people opting to pay fines rather than follow the rules.

Currently, travellers arriving in Canada must quarantine for 14 days even if they test negative for COVID-19, have had the disease or have been vaccinated. Those arriving by air must have booked a three-day quarantine at a government-approved hotel at their own expense. Upon arrival, they must undergo a test for the disease. If the test is negative, they are allowed to go home to complete their quarantine but they must test themselves again on day 10.

Those arriving by land or water must quarantine for 14 days but may go home to do so. They must take a test on arrival and another on day 10.