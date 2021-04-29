New postal stamps honour Canadian ballet legends

On this International Dance Day, Canada Post issued two new stamps honouring the careers of Canadian ballet legends Karen Kain and Fernand Nault.

Kain is considered one of the most gifted classical dancers of her era. She joined the National Ballet of Canada in 1969 and was promoted to principal dancer in 1971. In 2005, she became the company’s artistic director and in 2019 celebrated her 50th anniversary there.

Nault was with the American Ballet Theatre for 20 years before joining what is now Les Grands Ballets Canadiens de Montréal as resident choreographer and co-artistic director in 1965. For over 25 years, he is said to have added a diverse range of works to the company repertoire and also contributed as a guest choreographer abroad.

The stamps were designed by Stéphane Huot and printed by Colour Innovations. They are dramatic black and white photos of the artists in performance and have metallic gold accents.