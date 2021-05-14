Company pays to encourage employees to get vaccinated

A company north of Montreal is promising to pay its employees $1,250 if they present proof they have had a first COVID-19 vaccination and it will pay the same again when they get their second shot.

Countries around the world are encouraging their citizens to get vaccinated and generally, the number of people who are resistant is decreasing. In Canada, those willing to get the inoculation has increased from 44 per cent in November 2020 to 60 per cent in May 2021, according to the Globe and Mail newspaper.

‘We want to do our share’

DLGL Technologies Corporation is taking no chances. “We want to do our share in the pursuit of a secure society for all, the easing of the stress on the health system, and we want to create as soon as possible the conditions for getting back in to our headquarters in Blainville, with its spacious offices and huge windowing, its gyms and training rooms, cafeterias, golf simulators, and all those opportunities to work together that everybody misses so much, ” said company President Jacques Guénette.

The company offers services such as payroll, human resources, pension and recruiting to large and mid-sized organizations. It is a publisher of integrated software systems for Human Capital Management. It has about 75 employees and is recruiting.

Supporting ‘a culture where people can be happy’

Director of Operations Paul Lavallée said some people will continue to work from home but eventually some will want to return to the office and he want to make sure people will be happy. “It’s clear that we will have a hybrid approach, home and office, open to all in the future organization of work,” he said. “We have proven that we can be just as efficient in working from home mode, but efficiency and costs are not the only yardsticks. We have always been ready to invest in assets and organizational modes in support of a culture where people can be happy. This is a new additional opportunity to do better. And a complete vaccination will bring us closer to all these options.”