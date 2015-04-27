Farley Mowat who accompanied Maj Ken Cottam on a risky venture, that worked to save many Dutch lives. He is pictured in San Leonardo di Ortona, Italy, on Dec. 10, 1943. Mowat would later write of his wild military career, among several other fiction and non fiction books, many of which have been translated into some 20 languages.
Photo Credit: .G. Whitcobe - Public Archives Canada

History-April 27 1945: Two crazy Canadians who helped a starving Holland

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 27 April, 2015 , 2 Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

It was really quite mad. Throughout April, vicious fighting had been taking place as Canadians pushed across Holland, retaking city and village from the desperate German Army. Along the way, they encountered starving Dutch, who were resorting to eating tulip bulbs and dead horses and anything they could.

Then from the Dutch resistance a somewhat nebulous message came into Canadian intelligence offices  allegedly from the German Command in Holland. It said the Commander, Gen. Blaskowitz wished to speak to the Canadians about the desperate food situation of civilians in German held territory.

null
A Canadian despatch rider leads a convoy of Canadian made 60cwt military trucks all under white flags, delivering food to the starving Dutch.

These basically junior Canadian officers, Major Ken Cottam and Captain Farley Mowat, both of whom can best be described as “colourful” characters, and who never did things “by the book” decided that after discussing the situation with Canadian HQ, they would personally go see what it was all about.

On April 26, they took off in a lone jeep and headed toward German-occupied Holland in what should have been seen as an extremely risky, and  foolhardy mission.

null
Original caption says food being loaded on to Canadian trucks to bedelivered to starving Dutch, however given thr presence of a German officer, the food is probably being unloaded at a distribution point inside German lines © Alexander M. Stirton. Department of National Defence / National Archives of Canada, PA-134417.

Still, with a crazy sense of adventure and a large white sheet flying from the wire cutter on the front of the jeep, the two officers and a third man, roared off toward German lines. Mowat later would say that he thought they would be riddled with machine gun bullets at any time.

Cottam spoke fluent German and armed with bravado, an authoritarian attitude of importance, and the vague message, they actually succeeded in making it past several checkpoints of nervous soldiers and were admitted to see General Blaskowitz in his heavily guarded compound.

null
RAF ground crew loading food supplies into slings for hoisting into the bomb bay of an Avro Lancaster heavy bomber of 514 Squadron as part of Operation Manna late April early May 1945. The foodstuffs were not parachuted, rather the Lancasters would fly low and slowly and drop the supplied from the bomb bay. the British, Canadian, and American bombers would drop thousands of tons of supplies, but as that was not enough, convoys of trucks were organized to deliver food into German-held areas © Imperial War Museum CH 15159

Late that night, they had managed to strike a deal with the German forces in order to supply food to the citizens.  On this day, in 1945, April 27th, these junior officers relayed the message that they had astoundingly negotiated a truce with the Germans to allow food deliveries. Mowat later said he thought they would either been promoted for their daring, or court-martialed for entering into basically unofficial negotiations with the German command.

As it turned out, neither eventuality happened in spite of the fact that similar negotiations were taking place at the Supreme Allied Headquarters at the highest military level, but the two plucky Canadians had sealed the deal quickly, saving undoubtedly many Dutch lives.

On April 29th, the first Lancaster loaded with food made a nerve wracking flight over enemy territory to test the truce. They made the drop and the crew of seven, five of whom were Canadian, radioed “mission accomplished”.  Regular air drops then began with British and Canadian Lancasters dropping food to the still-occupied areas of the Netherlands, followed by American planes.

null
A convoy of Canadian 60cwt trucks filled with food supplies moving into German-occupied territory along the road from Wageningen to Rhenan, Netherlands, 3 May 1945. © Alex Stirton; Library and Archives Canada a134419

When this proved insufficient, convoys of Canadian trucks loaded with food and other supplies were able to pass into German lines to deliver food.

Realizing they were beaten, the Germans in Holland would surrender to Canadian forces within a matter of days.

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in History, International

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

2 comments on “History-April 27 1945: Two crazy Canadians who helped a starving Holland
  1. Ben Cottam says:
    2 May 2015 at 15 h 33 min

    Very interesting piece and proud to read of my Grandfather’s exploits 70 years ago.

    Reply
    • Fred Pacilli says:
      6 March 2017 at 9 h 15 min

      Mr. Ben Cottan…. You’re grandfather’s name isn’t mentioned very often. What can you tell me about him?

      Reply
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Health, Lifestyle, SocietyCompany declares office desks food-free zonesHealth, International, Science and Technology, SocietyComplications from Zika underestimated, say researchersInternational, Military, PoliticsCanadian troops to stay on in UkraineAlex Harvey takes gold in cross-country raceAnimals, Economy, Education, Environment, Health, International, Science and TechnologyFighting Chagas.Health, Science and Technology, SocietyNew combo therapy kills some drug-resistant bacteriaImmigration & Refuge, Politics, SocietyFree speech or Islamophobia- Clashes in cities across CanadaThe LINK Online, Sun, Mar.5,2017Tiny houses a solution to homelessness in Hamilton, OntarioRoad hockey to be legalized again in Hamilton, Ontario

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Trump revient à la charge contre les ressortissants de six pays musulmansUne autre Canadienne refoulée à la frontière américaineMort d'Abdirahman Abdi : un policier d'Ottawa accusé d'homicide involontaireLe PLC accusé d’avoir ignoré une entorse aux règles pour favoriser Yolande JamesLes Sioux de Standing Rock insuffisamment entendus, juge l'ONUBerlin outré par les accusations de « nazisme » du président turc ErdoganUn timbre épidermique efficace contre l'allergie aux arachidesLe virus Zika frappe les Canadiens plus fort que prévuLes intouchables : KPMG, des juges et des cocktailsUn homme meurt après une intervention policière à L'Île-Bizard
What $1M buys you in Canada's hot housing markets — in 2007 and todayIs California's drought over? Depends how deep you dig'We came for safety': Newly arrived Yazidis eager to leave behind horrors of ISIS'Customers are prey to me': TD teller says clients pay price for bank's 'unrealistic' sales targetsProtests change minds and shift public opinion. That's why opponents are quick to disparage themZika complications in Canadian travellers surprise researcherUnhealthy, polluted environments kill 1.7 million children each year: WHOWhy Canadians' climate concerns don't always line up with the evidenceJapan says North Korea missile landed about 300 km from their coastDisney's Beauty and the Beast under attack and film not even out yet