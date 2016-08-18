Rule change for dual citizens entering Canada by air

As of September 30, 2016, Canadians with dual citizenship will have to show their Canadian passports before boarding an airplane to Canada. The rule does not apply to those arriving by land or sea or to Canadian-U.S. citizens with a valid U.S. passport.
Currently, those with Canadian citizenship plus that of another country were able to show their other passport as long as they also provided proof of residency in Canada with something like a Canadian citizenship card or a driver’s license.
Passports costly
To obtain a passport for an adult valid for five years one must pay $120. One valid for ten years costs $160. Critics call the new rule a cash-grab, reports the Toronto Star.
Census figures from 2011 indicate almost one million Canadians have more than one citizenship.
The rule change is part of a new electronic screening system designed to beef up border security and exit controls.
i have been a Cdn citizen from UK for 38yrs and dont mind getting a Cdn passport. My ctzn papers 1978 are no longer being accepted and refused at passport office as they are old. So after paying fees and losing my funds I cant get a Cdn passport. My parents are 96 in Uk so I will never see them again. I am told to get new ctzn document but some of the exs death certs are not available to me in another country. Further, proof of citizenship is required for Provincial housing, employment, sponsorship of others, Pensions and other important life directions..not just travel. I now find myself confounded unless I move to Mexico, become a citizen there and then freely able to enter into Canada to visit my own children. Shame on Canada for not honouring its own Federal records, federally issued citizenship documents for travel purposes.
This had to be done because too many issues occurred here dual citizens experienced difficulties obtaining consular protection abroad. Some Chinese were forced to travel on their Chinese passports despite being Canadian. Also, all Canadians must use their Canadian passport to enter and exit the United States so that should problems occur in the United States, United States will be able to deal with them as a Canadian. Should they be deported, they will not have to deal with having to deport them to a country of their other citizenship which will strain bilateral relations with Canada needlessly. The news forgot to mention that all Canadians are Canadians only in both Canada and the USA, unless if they are also a US citizen. Canada fought hard to make sure Canadians be treated as Canadians and not become discriminated in the USA due to being a citizen of another country. The new deal is that if all Canadians travel as a Canadian, then they will not be deported to the country of their other citizenship. This costs ten of thousands of dollars to remedy. The problem is what happens if your other country such as Russia require their citizens to use their country’s passport, making it illegal to use the Canadian one? Canada is already talking to China to fix this issue, but now Canada needs to talk to Russia.
https://radiotamazuj.org/en/article/canada-us-say-unable-help-dual-citizens-blocked-leaving-south-sudan
Another reason why Canada is now requiring all Canadians to get a Canadian passport and not use their other passport. Are these dual citizens going to cost more of our tax payer money and whine and complain that they are not being treated as a Canadian? How about financing that Lebanese Evaculation? If they want to hold on to their nationality and have it the old way, are they willing to keep quiet and deal with whatever consequences they face as a citizen of that country and humbly accept local treatment? Some want to own land that foreigners cannot buy etc, so they keep their other citizenship. But when problems arise, they are not shy to yell that they are Canadian.
EXCEPTION FOR AMERICAN-CANADIAN CITIZEN. This article is extremely misleading and just cost me 160$ needlessly.
American citizens, including American-Canadian citizens, must carry proper identification and meet the basic requirements to enter Canada. You do not need a Canadian passport, a Canadian visa or an eTA to fly to Canada if you are travelling with a valid U.S. passport.
http://www.cic.gc.ca/english/visit/dual-canadian-citizens.asp
talk about a money grab. this governement is sneaky as even the travel agents did not hear about this till today as i was told by the travel agent that i booked with for my holiday
No, dual citizens often get deported often to their native country, get jailed, tortured, or whatever, and start screaming to be treated as a Canadian. This goes in the papers, and they end up costing Canada all the time. They are lucky that Canada has not ended dual nationality all together as some countries will simply do such as Mainland China, Singapore, Malaysia, etc. The next step should be if your country such as Russia does not allow you to use a Canadian passport to enter the country then they should have to decide which country they wish to be a citizen of. They should also be required to get a letter from their home embassy that they are allowed to remain a Canadian or choose one.
Is this going to apply to Permanent Residents as well or just citizens? As PRs can’t get a passport I’m assuming they can still travel and show proof that they’re residents can they not?
Passport costs are significantly higher for those applying from outside Canada (the people who are affected by this new law). $190 for 5 years and $260 for 10 years.
I’m Canadian with dual citizenship (UK) but not a resident of Canada. I’ve lived in the UK for 36 years and my Canadian passport expired about 20 years ago. Now I’m unable to visit my family unless I apply for a new Canadian passport, which will cost me £155 (it says a 10 year one from outside Canada costs $260!) plus I have to find a guarantor (sorry, don’t have a friend who is a dean of a University!) or send my application to a friend in Canada who can sign for me plus there is a nearly 2 month wait to get a passport outside of Canada due to this rule change. This feels like a money grabber to me. Last time I came to Canada I just had to get an ETA as I have a UK passport, but now not allowed to do that. Makes me consider to fly to Seattle and get the train to Vancouver or get the ferry. This rule should not apply to dual citizens who are non-resident of Canada.
Allie,
I’m in the same boat as you. I have lived in Sweden for the past 16 years and no longer have any valid Canadian id. My last id was my birth certificate which has crumbled into tiny pieces over the years. I did get a passport 5 years ago at great cost (you CAN use the Canadian Ambassador as a guarantor; price was £73 at the time just for his/her signature). I let it expire because the cost of Swedish passport is much cheaper and the loops I have to fly through much less than the idiotic Canadian system. As well, the new law states that this is for those with Canadian residency which I don’t have, having lived in Sweden full-time for those 16 years. Yet it still seems the law applies somehow.
Canada’s guarantor system is discriminatory and outdated. Why are doctors, social workers, lawyers etc… held to a higher standard than family members or other Canadians?
I’m tempted to simply renounce my citizenship and I can imagine others will feel that renouncement is the simplest option. Shame Canada!
I am in the same position. I am dual UK and Canadian. I was born in Canada and have lived in the UK for 10 plus years. I am not living as a Canadian citizen why am I being forced to travel as one. I have visited Canada many times on my UK passport before. Why is it suddenly a problem? I am effectively being barred from my place of birth. And no I cannot just apply for a Canadian passport from here!
why are all of you complaining?? You thought just because you are a citizen of a country(canada) while living in another(say, U.K.) that you could just walk into that country you are a citizen of you want to visit(canada) holding the U.K. passport accompanied by a crumbled 50 yr old birth certificate or a canadian driver’s license??(can buy a fake one in 2 days for $60). So I can fly to Indonesia with my canadian passport and when I arrive say I am an Indonesian citizen by means of a fake Indonesian crummy crappy ID??? You are all either stupid or just ignorant. No wonder Canada and U.S. have serious terrorism issues.
I am not in opposition to whatever passport law that Canada chooses but as an dual citizen who has lived in Australia for 15 years and have let my passport expire as I always travel on an Australian passport along with my Australian child (avoid going through separate line-ups), I have been caught out at the worst possible time when a family member has is critically ill. Although a Special Authorization to fly was available, for some unknown reason the electronic system could not identify me a Canadian and was refused with no one to appeal this to, I cancelled my flights (2000.00) penalty and hoping for approval of a temporary passport which is up to some passport official who will most likely refuse on some unknown basis! Wow! I guess I could risk travelling via train from New York State but am terrified that I will be deported at the border back to Australia!
What we are complaining about is that any person from our country of residence can come to Canada with that country’s passport except us. We need a Canadian passport that is useless for travel anywhere except to Canada because we do not live in Canada.
For example I do not have dual citizenship so I have only my Canadian passport. But my children who are french cannot travel to Canada using their french passport simply because I am their mother. However any french person without Canadian ties can travel to Canada no problem. Does this sound normal to you? Deporting them to France is no issue since we live here. What is the point in forcing them to get a Canadian passport for travel only to Canada? They are required to use their french passports for.any other destination..