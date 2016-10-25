Quebec MP Steven Blaney has entered the race for the leadership of the federal Conservative Party. On Monday he said he would ban the muslim face veil for federal ceremonies like voting, oath taking, and for public service employees

Photo Credit: via CBC

Muslim niqab debate re-ignited

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 25 October, 2016 , 2 Comments ↓

It was a bitter and divisive debate in Canada starting in 2011, and coming to a conclusion in 2015.  But a political hopeful has re-ignited the debate this week.

The niqab issue was brought to a head when recent Pakistani immigrant Zunera Ishaq insisted on wearing the muslim face veil while taking her oath of citizenship and launched a legal action to be allowed to do so.. The federal Conservative government at the time said the face must be uncovered during such important ceremonies as voting and taking an oath of citizenship. The case went first to the Federal Court and then to the Court of Appeal, both of which ruled in her favour and against the government. The case came in the midst of a federal election and the Conservatives said they intended to appeal to the Supreme Court

Shortly after that legal decision in favour of the niqab, many Canadians voted in the subsequent federal election wearing a variety of masks in protest.  Nonetheless, the Conservative government was defeated in favour of the Liberals under Justin Trudeau, which then halted the Supreme Court appeal.

Since then, the issue has been relatively dormant, until this week.

Now, federal Member of Parliament (MP) from Quebec, Steven Blaney has joined the ranks of those vying for the leadership of the Conservative Party to replace former leader Stephen Harper who has since left politics.

“We are a country that is built on immigration, but we have to be sure that those new Canadians we welcome are understanding of how we live. We don’t want our country to become like the country they left. We fully welcome you, but we want you to respect who we are.” Steven Blaney, Oct. 2016

Blaney, the former Minister of Public Safety launched his leadership bid on Sunday and on Monday made a surprising announcement to reporters that if elected as leader and if the party won power, one of his first acts would be to ban the niqab during important ceremonies like taking the oath of citizenship, voting, and for federal public servants to show their faces.

Zunera Ishaq was able to take the Canadian oath of citizenship on October 2, 2015 while wearing a muslim face veil, or niqab. It became a divisive issue during the federal election at the time.

He added that if the Supreme Court ruled against the ban, he would take the unprecendented step of overruling

In a statement Monday he said, “Uncovering your face is a day-to-day requirement for every Canadian whether it is to obtain a driver’s licence or getting a passport for obvious security reasons. This same requirement should apply to all those who swear allegiance to our country, vote in-person at a polling station or work within the federal public service”.

Blaney says under Section 33 of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms (known as the “notwithstanding clause”), the federal of provincial governments can override the fundamental freedoms, equality and legal rights that are entrenched in the Charter. The override is valid for five years.

The federal government has never invoked the clause. which has only ever been invoked by the province of Quebec over language rights.

Alberta, Yukon, and Saskatchewan have also attempted to invoke the clause but without actually doing s for various legal reasons.

Blaney also said he would bolster aspects of language requirements for new immigrants to ensure they can communicate in one of Canada’s official languages, English or French, and to modify the citizenship test to ensure they “understand and appreciate” Canadian principles.

Another of his announced policies would be to give more power to security agencies to screen potential immigrants and refugees for potential security threats.

Blaney joins a long list of nine other declared candidates for the Conservative Party leadership, with at least a couple of others considering whether to run.

Additional information- sources

@*@ Comments

2 comments on “Muslim niqab debate re-ignited
  1. Ron Craven says:
    5 March 2017 at 21 h 53 min

    I agree that we need to be able to see that the person we are dealing with is indeed the person we are being told we are dealing with in all government positions. That requirement goes beyond religious ideals and is a basic and reasonable government requirement. If people don’t wish to show their face for religious reasons that is fine but they need not seek to represent the Canadian government and remain in hiding from the tax payers. Furthermore it should never be allowed to hide one’s face while taking the oath of citizenship. This is Canada and we separate religion from government and should never allow religion to over rule our government. If people don’t wish to live by our rules we should not be required to abort our legitimate rules to accommodate their wishes. They are welcome to come to Canada if they are willing to live by our rules if not they should remain in countries whose rules they agree with. Any government official or elected representative willing to abort our rules to accommodate an immigrant’s desire to change our country to be more like hers is not really seeking to become a Canadian, she is seeking that Canada become a country that represents a particular sect of the Muslim religion. That is intolerable. If they do not accept our rules they should go where they find the rules more acceptable.

    Reply
  2. Rene Albert says:
    25 October 2016 at 18 h 32 min

    Another divisive Conservative leader contender.

    Harper’s Mini-Me!

    Reply
