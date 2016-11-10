Demonstrators gather to protest following President-elect Donald Trump’s election victory in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., November 10, 2016.

Demonstrators gather to protest following President-elect Donald Trump’s election victory in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., November 10, 2016.
Photo Credit: Lucas Jackson / Reuters

No asylum in Canada for Trump ‘refugees’

By Levon Sevunts, Radio Canada International | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 10 November, 2016 , 3 Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

Ever since Donald Trump’s stunning victory in the U.S. presidential race on Tuesday night, Mitchell Goldberg and his colleagues have been fielding calls from worried Americans who want to move to Canada.

“Just yesterday an American citizen family, who happen to be of Iraqi origin and therefore Muslim, they called us up in tears,” said Goldberg, a Montreal-based immigration lawyer and president of the Canadian Association of Refugee Lawyers.

“They had previously contacted our office because of the rhetoric they heard during the election campaign just to make some preliminary enquiries and then they heard the results, and they were just devastated and they feel very, very vulnerable.”

(click to listen the full interview with Mitchell Goldberg)

Canada offers a myriad of possibilities for Americans who want to move north of the 49th parallel: skilled immigrants, provincial nominee programs and Canadian experience class, as well as spousal sponsorships (for those who are married or in a common-law relationship with a Canadian).

But none of them are quick — all require some sort of relevant work experience and job offers from Canadian employers, or a lengthy sponsorship process.

Big hurdles to overcome

“It completely depends on their situation, their education, whether they have family members in Canada, what field of work they are in,” Goldberg said. “There is no one size fits all.”

There are a number of hurdles to moving to Canada. The federal government has set a limit for accepting 300,000 new permanent residents in 2017. Of that number 40,000 will be refugees and 80,000 will be family members of existing Canadians.

The remaining 180,000 permanent resident visas will be reserved for mostly skilled workers, many of whom have already applied to enter Canada and are awaiting a years-long paperwork process.

For those looking for a temporary break from four years of Trump governance, there are other options as foreign students and temporary foreign workers on work permits.

No chance of political asylum for now

But one immigration option that would likely be completely closed to Americans in the foreseeable future is Canada’s refugee system, Goldberg said.

“Somebody will have to show that they are being singled out, whether it’s something like spousal abuse, or because of their political opinion, and not only they are being singled out and harassed but that they can’t go to the police, they can’t go to the courts,” Goldberg said. “Of course, the United States like Canada has a constitution, they have a Bill of Rights. Today a Canadian tribunal would rule that it is far too speculative to decide.”

Refugees-English

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in Immigration & Refuge

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

3 comments on “No asylum in Canada for Trump ‘refugees’
  1. Robert Boyd says:
    17 January 2017 at 15 h 42 min

    I have a psychiatric disability that is well managed. But the election of Trump has exacerbated my illness. I was very disturbed by his mocking of a disabled man and his constant references to losers. Is there any hope of asylum in Canada for me!

    Reply
  2. Lee Cox says:
    11 November 2016 at 22 h 04 min

    Hope Trump has to wash his hair the day he is due to visit Trudeau. He won’t get any a better reception here.

    Reply
    • ZM says:
      12 November 2016 at 10 h 43 min

      Gee, didn’t know you’ve been mandated to speak for all Canadians, Lee Cox.

      I can understand that you’re upset by the fact that Justin now has a new boss, however.

      Trump 2016!

      Reply
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, SocietyExhibit honours, correctly identifies female artistHealth, International, Science and Technology, SocietyExtending hours for hospital visits shows positive benefitsRegina snowman a family traditionArts and Entertainment, Lifestyle, SocietySex dolls and Canadian child porn caseHealth, Science and TechnologyMany asthma patients may not actually have the conditionArts and Entertainment, History, International, Lifestyle, SocietyCanada history: Jan.17, 1880 - The Canadian who invented American slapstick filmHealth, SocietyProviding needles to inmates too dangerous: officialsSex-harrassment suit against RCMP now a class-actionImmigration & Refuge, SocietyCanadian Council of Muslim Women working to end violenceSportsGenie Bouchard wins again in Australia

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Kevin O'Leary tentera de prendre la tête du Parti conservateurTransferts en santé : la Saskatchewan et Ottawa s'entendentQui est l'Aga Khan?UNESCO : cinq communautés innues solidaires d'AnticostiDes retards chez Air Canada en raison d’une panne informatique maintenant résolueLes aînés québécois moins bien protégés que les animaux, selon le Conseil de protection des malades10 choses qui ont changé en Inde en 10 ansTrudeau sommé par les souverainistes d'abandonner la contestation juridique de la loi 99Brexit : une rupture désormais assuméeBrexit : « Nous cherchons un partenariat nouveau et équitable » - Theresa May
Woman wanted in Alberta animal cruelty case reportedly living in JamaicaTheresa May spells out plans for 'hard Brexit'Fire rips through school, town hall, RCMP station in small Newfoundland town, 1 arrestInternal document raises possibility of 'Netflix tax'As world elite gather in Davos, backlash grows against top-down solutions: Don Pittis'I was screaming,' woman says of 'painful' eyelid surgery by suspected fake doctorObama the citizen: What's next for the outgoing presidentFacing Trump-Putin axis, Ukraine turns to a white knight — Chrystia FreelandWhy the Dow Jones hitting 20,000 is meaninglessBreakfast with the Tories: Chris Alexander learns to tread carefully