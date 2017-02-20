Successful businesswoman Viola Desmond became the unplanned champion for civil rights when she challenged segregation policies in Canada in 1946, years before Rosa Parks in the US. She will be the first woman to be prominently featured on a Canadian banknote.

Successful businesswoman Viola Desmond became the unplanned champion for civil rights when she challenged segregation policies in Canada in 1946, years before Rosa Parks in the US. She will be the first woman to be prominently featured on a Canadian banknote.
Photo Credit: via CBC

Black history month, Important? Yes, but…

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 20 February, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

February is Black History Month in Canada, but while advocates say it’s important to highlight blacks contributions to the country, it’s also time to think that it shouldn’t be relegated to just one month

Annette Henry PhD is a professor in Social Justice Department, and in the Department of Language and Literacy as well as  the David Lamb Chair in Multi-Cultural Education at the University of British Columbia.\

Listen

Annette Henry (PhD) professor at the University of British Columbia © supplied

As a teacher, Ms Henry says, it’s time to “normalize” black history, and incorporate that history and their contributions into the wider school curriculum. This means contribution in politics,  science, the arts and so on.

Does black history month fight racism? Well, to some extent yes she says, by increasing knowledge of these contributions but also as it gives an opportunity to highlight black experience in society.

As to the differences of experience between the US and Canada, she says there are similarities, although here the racism may be more subtle.

As for progress, things like plan to put the image of civil rights heroine Viola Desmond on a Canadian banknote gives people the opportunity to know more about Canadian black contributions and not just learn about significant American black history.

As such the month is helpful, but at the same time relegating all this into one month, is slightly counterproductive.  So, should black history month be phased out, well not quite yet she says. There still is a way to go to create equality and towards creating what she feels is the need to integrate black history into the wider picture of Canadian history.

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , ,
Posted in Education, History, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
International, SocietyBorder guards can ask for your passwordsHealth, International, PoliticsUN agencies declare famine in South SudanImmigration & Refuge, International, Politics, SocietyCanadian attitudes on refugees starting to harden?Education, History, SocietyBlack history month, Important? Yes, but...Health, SocietyKids at higher risk when mom prescribed opioidsEconomy, History, International, Military, Politics, Science and TechnologyCanada History Feb 20, 1959; Death of a national dreamthe LINK Online, Sun., Feb. 19, 2017Arts and Entertainment, Education, History, Society, SportsIs Black History Month necessary?Animals, Environment, SocietyUnique ecosystems protected in St. Lawrence RiverOrder of Canada anniversary book of stories

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Sécurité accrue pour la comparution d'Alexandre BissonnetteLa cible de 40 000 réfugiés divise les CanadiensIntelligence artificielle : votre vie est-elle sur le point de changer?La gomme et les bonbons peuvent altérer la digestionPence conciliant avec l'UE, intransigeant sur l'OTANLa bataille de Mossoul-Ouest se concentre près de l'aéroportL'ambassadeur russe aux Nations unies meurt subitementPréparer sa mission dans l'espace en pleine forêt russe Sainte-Marie-Saint-Jacques déterminée à « garder ses frontières »Cannabis, cocaïne ou opioïdes détectés grâce à la salive
Quebec increases maple syrup production amid internal revolt, foreign competition'Feeling squeezed out': Will a move to save Vancouver's housing past compromise its future?Government by billionaires: The White House sees the richest cabinet since Hoover: Don PittisGovernment to weed out pesticides from foreign websites'I had 1 chair too many,' says condo owner taken to court over garden itemsOld ways of trying to fix the military aren't working. The Canadian Armed Forces should unionizeTrump and the Crown: Brits unsettled over U.S. president getting royal treatmentA quarter of Canadians want Trump-style travel ban, poll showsThey got visas, but will Syria's White Helmets members make the Oscars?Douglas Garland back in jail after inmate beating