February was second hottest on record, NOAA

The earth experienced the second hottest February on record in 2017 in spite of the fact that there was no El Nino effect warming the planet’s waters. Calculations by the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration indicate that the temperature for the month was 13.08 C, which was almost one degree (.98) warmer than the average for the 20th century.

In previous years, that kind of heat was not reached unless El Nino was at play. NOAA scientist Ahira Sanchez-Lugo told Associated Press the results were clear evidence of climate change.

Trump to rollback efforts to fight climate change

U.S. President Donald Trump has called climate change a hoax and in his budget proposal plans to cut funding for his State Department’s Global Climate Change Initiative and the United Nation’s Green Climate Fund.

He also wants roll back vehicle greenhouse gas emission standards imposed by outgoing President Barak Obama. The state of California is likely to resist.

Ontario promises to work with California and others

The Canadian province of Ontario yesterday vowed to work with California and other U.S. states on initiatives to mitigate climate change.