Headhunting- ancient head, reunited with its body

They called it “headhunting”, but it didn’t involve any violence…nor was it to do with corporate executives.

In the early days of archaeology, the explorers and paleontologists only took exciting parts of a dinosaurs such as the skulls, and claws and maybe spines. To a certain extent part of the reason was logistics; it just wasn’t as easy to access sites, and difficult to bring out large specimens. This in the paleontology world was a practice known as “head hunting”.

The semi-exposed but headless hadrosaur skeleton at Dinosaur Provincial Park in the badlands of Alberta © David Minty- Dinosaur Provincial Park,

What that means is that later expeditions would often come across dinosaur skeletons often with no head or missing other parts.A particular Corythosaurus skeleton preserved in its semi-exposed state has long been among the interesting attractions at Alberta’s Dinosaur National Park.

It’s a fairly complete specimen, but minus the skull.

A reconstruction of Corythosaurus at the Royal Ontario Museum, one of the *duck-billed’ dinosaurs © Wikipedia

Then in 2011 as other researchers were digging around the site, they came across old pieces of newspapers dating to 1920. As the word got around they began to wonder if a skull recovered by a paleontologist in 1920 and on display at the museum at the University of Alberta might be related to the skeleton.

By performing anatomical measurements they found that the two were indeed a perfect match.

The skull specimen at the University of Alberta recovered in 1920. The meticulous calculations the researchers were able to match to the skeleton unearthed in 1992. © University of Alberta

The episode has been published in the April 2017 edition of the science journal Cretaceous Research in the paper, “Reuniting the ‘head hunted’ Corythosaurus excavatus (Dinosauria: Hadrosauridae) holotype skull with its dentary and postcranium”.

Graduate student Katherine Bramble who has a special interest in *hadrosaurids* worked on the project to determine if the skull at the university belonged to the skeleton at Dinosaur Provincial Park © CBC

As parts of the same dinosaur might be held by different institutions, or as more fossils are exposed to new paleontolgists, graduate student Katherine Bramble says the methods they used to match the skull to the skeleton in this case could help to reunite and complete other specimens in museums around the world. She says several other methods now available to research could also help in this process.