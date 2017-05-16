More proof politics and social media don’t mix- again!

Shortly after another Nova Scotia political hopeful was kicked out of the provincial Liberal party for online comments, another political hopeful has fallen.

RCI- social media sinks politician

Provincial New Democratic Party (NDP) candidate Bill McEwen has quit the race for the riding of Dartmouth-East over online postings he made on a website in 2011 which some considered sexist. He hosted a site called “The Bullpen” promoted as being for men and a “chance to mock the d-bags of the world” and in which the Canadian Press quotes the comment, “in a world of breast implants, fast food and cheap beer, what’s not to love about being a man.”

An image of Bill McEwen on the provincial Nova Scotia NDP page welcoming him as a candidate for the party earlier this year. © Twitter

A CTV-Atlantic report also mentioned other posts in 2012 and 2013 made on Facebook in which he used offensive language to refer to people who are gay.

McEwen is a former officer of the Royal Canadian Navy, an award-winning journalist, and an IT professional. In a statement announcing his withdrawal from the election, McEwen said, “”I apologize for my past actions and believe that I must be accountable to my community and the residents of Dartmouth East for inappropriate statements I made and supported in the past”.

McEwen has since deleted the “Bullpen” website, and the Facebook comments telling CTV-Atlantic he was “very very sorry” adding it was really poor judgement.

The NDP now cannot run a replacement candidate in the riding as the deadline for candidates has passed.

