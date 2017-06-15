EU Environment commissioner Karmenu Vella, Finnish Foreign Minister Timo Soini, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini and Finnish Prime Minister Juha Sipila meet to open an event on EU Arctic policy in Oulu, Finland June 15, 2017.

EU Environment commissioner Karmenu Vella, Finnish Foreign Minister Timo Soini, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini and Finnish Prime Minister Juha Sipila meet to open an event on EU Arctic policy in Oulu, Finland June 15, 2017.
Photo Credit: Lehtikuva Lehtikuva

Canada takes part in EU meeting on Arctic policy, touts CETA

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 15 June, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is in Finland today to participate in an European Union high-level meeting focused on Arctic environmental challenges and sustainable development. But Freeland is also using her trip to northern Europe to lobby for faster ratification of a Canada-EU free trade deal.

The two-day event in Oulu, Finland’s largest northern city, is co-hosted by Finnish Foreign Affairs Minister Timo Soini, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini, and Commissioner Karmenu Vella responsible for the Arctic policy of the EU.

Okalik Eegeesiak, Chair of the Inuit Circumpolar Council, is also attending the meeting, where she will represent the international interests of Inuit in Canada, Greenland, Chukotka (Russia) and Alaska.

Freeland is expected to have bilateral meetings with Soini and Mogherini on the sidelines of the forum.

“Canada and the EU have shared values and a commitment to people in the Arctic region,” Freeland said in a statement. “There are excellent opportunities to advance our common priorities, including action on climate change and support for Indigenous peoples, science, technology and innovation.”

The event, titled “A sustainable Arctic – innovative approaches,” aims to boost the dialogue on the EU’s Arctic policy and development of the Arctic regions of the EU, organizers said.

Finland, which in May assumed the two-year chairmanship of the Arctic Council for 2017–2019, wants to draw special attention to the development of the Arctic regions of Europe, in part by making use of the EU’s financial instruments, Finnish foreign affairs officials said in a statement.

Participants of the event, which include government officials, industry, researchers, and Indigenous and local community representatives, are expected to discuss innovative and sustainable solutions for the development of the economy and infrastructure, while taking account of the Arctic environment and the perspectives of the indigenous peoples, people living in the region and the international community, organizers said.

Freeland is also expected to use the opportunity to drum up support for the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), which she led to successful conclusion in her previous capacity as Canada’s international trade minister.

Of 28 EU member states, so far only Latvia and Denmark have ratified the deal.

“Our partnership will grow with CETA, which will have significant benefits for citizens of both Canada and the EU,” Freeland said.

Freeland also had a meeting with her Norwegian counterpart Borge Brende to discuss “shared interests” and CETA.

